Hero MotoSports Team Rally Adds Ross Branch To Its Rider Line-up

After a profitable outing on the 2022 Dakar Rally that noticed the crew pick-up its first-ever stage victory, the Hero MotoSports Team Rally has introduced Ross Branch as one in every of its latest additions to the rider line-up. A prime athlete and a educated business pilot from Botswana, Branch is a three-time South African Cross Country Champion and a seven-time winner of the Botswana 1000 Desert Race, which earned him the nickname “Kalahari Ferrari.” Ross shall be taking part in future rallies carrying the Hero colors alongside Joaquim Rodrigues, Franco Caimi, Aaron Mare, Sebastian Buhler, and CS Santosh.

Also Read: Sam Sunderland Wins Dakar 2022 Bagging First-Ever Victory For GasGas, Hero Riders Finish In The Top 20

Ross Branch shall be driving alongside Joaquim Rodrigues, Sebastian Buhler, Franco Caimi, Aaron Mare, and CS Santosh at Hero MotoSports

Wolfgang “Waffi” Fischer, Team Manager, Hero MotoSports Team Rally mentioned, “We are excited to make a strong addition to our team, right after our historic stage win at the Dakar Rally. In just about six years, we have reached a convincing performance phase, and it’s an opportune time for us to welcome a top talent such as Ross Branch to the team. Both, Ross and Franco, were teammates a few years back, and I’m happy that they are back together again. I also remember with gratitude and pride, how Ross had stopped to help Sebastian Buhler after his crash at Abu Dhabi last year. I am confident that his rich experience and camaraderie with the other riders will be a big boost to our team performance in this season and beyond. Currently, the team is prepping for the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge due in March, and we are excited to have Ross represent the team along with JRod, and Franco who has recovered well after his injury last year. Sebastian and Santosh are still recovering from their respective injuries, and we wish them both a speedy recovery.”

Ross Branch, Rider, Hero MotoSports Team Rally mentioned, “I am thrilled and extremely honoured to be joining a team that’s making the headlines for all the right reasons. I’ve been tracking the growth of Hero MotoSports for the last couple of years, and have often been amazed at how quickly this young team has made it to the top league. I’m joining the team at a great time, and I hope I’ll be able to do my best to deliver great results. I look forward to riding alongside some of the best and promising riders in the sport, who are also my good friends. I thank Hero MotoCorp for putting their faith in me, and I consider it a great honour to be representing the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters at some of the world’s toughest races!”

Ross Branch started his motorsport journey from the younger age of 5 years when he competed in his very first racing occasion. Motocross turned the launchpad for his foray into motorsports and the rider went on to compete within the MX1 class in Motocross, whereas additionally venturing into cross-country racing over 10 years in the past. He has been having fun with long-distance endurance occasions since.

Also Read: Dakar 2022: Hero’s Joaquim Rodrigues Wins Stage 3, Harith Noah Finishes In Top 30

Ross Branch has been taking part in Dakar for the final 4 consecutive years and was additionally awarded rookie of the yr in 2019

Branch has been a Dakar common and has been taking part within the rally during the last 4 consecutive years. The rider received the rookie class in his Dakar debut in 2019 and a stage win in 2020. He additionally went on to win the opening spherical of the 2021 FIM Cross Country Rallies Championship at Kazakhstan and completed the championship in tenth place. When not racing, the rider hosts motorsport coaching lessons on the Khawa Training Academy he co-founded in 2013 with the Botswana Tourism Organisation.

Hero MotoSports Team Rally and Ross Branch will come collectively for the primary time on the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge in March 2022. This is the second spherical of the newly fashioned FIM World Rally Raid Championship (W2RC). The crew will area three riders that additionally embody Joaquim Rodrigues and Franco Caimi.

0 Comments

For the most recent auto news and reviews, observe carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.