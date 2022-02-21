Hero XPulse 200 4 Valve: Top 5 Highlights

The Hero XPulse 200 4 Valve now will get improved, with small, however vital modifications which justify its new-generation tag. The most outstanding change is within the powerplant, with the 199.6 cc single-cylinder engine getting a four-valve head, with marginally extra energy and torque. There are different small modifications too, all geared toward enhancing Hero MotoCorp‘s entry-level journey bike with improved lighting, beauty updates, in addition to modified gearing. Here’s a have a look at the highest 5 highlights on the improved Hero XPulse 200 4 Valve.

1. Design & Features

The new Hero XPulse 200 4 Valve retains the identical dimenstions, however will get new dual-tone colors, and graphics. Kerb weight has elevated by 1 kg, and seat top by 2 mm. The LED headlight now affords 20 per cent higher illumination, an space the place the two-valve XPulse 200 lacked in. Even the oil-cooler is barely greater, with a 7-fin design, to help in higher warmth administration.

2. Engine & Performance The 199.6 cc single-cylinder, air and oil-cooled engine now will get a four-valve head. Power has elevated by 1 bhp, and peak torque 0.90 Nm. The engine now makes 19 bhp at 8,500 rpm and peak torque of 17.35 Nm at 6,500 rpm.

3. Changed Gearing

Along with the four-valve head, the transmission has been improved, and gearing modified with a 45-teeth rear sprocket.

4. Taller Seat, Slightly More Weight Seat top has elevated by 2 mm to 825 mm, and kerb weight has elevated by 1 kg to 158 kg. It’s nonetheless a compact and light-weight bike, and seat top is not too tall for riders of common top.

5. Price & Variants

Priced at ₹ 1,30,150 (Ex-showroom), the Hero XPulse 200 4 Valve affords an excellent choice even for skilled riders, as a second or third bike to have some weekend enjoyable, using dust trails exterior the town. The XPulse 200 4 Valve is accessible in a single variant, however a homologated Rally Kit accepted by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) is accessible as an non-compulsory accent with extra suspension journey, and off-road tyres.

