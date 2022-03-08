Herschel Jantjies believes Stormers’ grass is still greener: ‘Staying here is a nicer challenge’ | Sport

Herschel Jantjies begrudges no participant going abroad, however he believes one of the best plan of action for his profession is to remain put on the Stormers.

The Springbok scrumhalf, who dedicated until 2024 final week, argues that constructing on the Stormers mission is an even bigger problem than an abroad task.

Assistant coach Dawie Snyman additionally identified that going overseas meant Jantjies would “have to build an innings again”, whereas in SA he is a key man.

He has completely no subject if others consider the outdated adage, however for Herschel Jantjies the grass is not at all times greener on the opposite aspect.

The 25-year-old Springbok scrumhalf supplied the Stormers with an enormous enhance final week following his determination to resume his contract for one more two years, a ringing endorsement for the path the much-maligned franchise is heading in … no less than on the sphere.

“The biggest consideration for me is the position I find myself in at this stage of my career. Going for money and a new experience overseas might make it seem as if the grass is greener but it’s not always,” Jantjies stated on Monday because the Stormers put together for Sunday’s United Rugby Championship assembly with Zebre in Stellenbosch.

“I believe staying here is actually the nicer challenge. I firmly believe I can stay here and also achieve success. It’s been a long journey for us to get where we’re playing now. This is something we’ve been building towards and it’s not something I want to leave now.”

The Stormers have had their justifiable share of exits over the previous 24 months, notably the Springbok trio of Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Bongi Mbonambi, whereas a chief architect of the present up-turn – Warrick Gelant – is primed for a transfer to France.

But the retention of Jantjies, in-demand second rower Salmaan Moerat and ace play-maker Damian Willemse suggests there is likely to be scope for a long-term moulding by head coach John Dobson.

Jantjies additionally makes no secret of the truth that household concerns performed an enormous function in his determination to remain.

“It’s all up to a player in the end whether he stays or not. There’s still a lot I can learn here. It’s a mindset thing,” he stated.

“Some say the earlier you go overseas the better, but the rugby remains the important thing. You have to perform wherever you find yourself.

“My father at all times advised me I’m not going anyplace, that ending college is an important factor. So from the outset, household was a really huge factor for me. I wanted them to carry out properly in my rugby, that help system is an enormous issue.

“We’ve seen a few young guys go over and get a bit lost in terms of the direction their career goes. It’s not a decision you make overnight. You need to carefully consider everything.”

Dawie Snyman, the Stormers’ expertise and assault coach, is understandably satisfied that Jantjies has give workforce administration a thumbs-up, however moderately emphasises that the half-back’s determination is nice for his private improvement than the nous of the coaches.

“It’s massive for us, particularly in the sense that players of his calibre are seeing the potential of this group and have a desire for leaving a legacy behind,” he stated.

“We want guys that want to stay and help breed success. He’s a Springbok and having him here means every time he goes on national duty he comes back with new insights.

“That’s why we wish Herschel to present enter and make him a frontrunner. If he had been to go now, he’d must construct an innings once more abroad whereas right here he’s a frontrunner and our first-choice candidate at scrumhalf.

He speaks in conferences and comes up with plans. I consider that’s good for his improvement, massively vital.”

The Stormers tackle Zebre on the Danie Craven Stadium at 18:00 on Sunday.