‘He’s at the prime of his life’ – mom on mission to see son recover from rare brain tumour | News24

His mother Vanessa Nel is on a mission to nurture her son again to well being, regardless of surgeons saying the end result is inevitable.

“To see my child lying in bed, hooked up to machines with wires coming out of his neck, head, arms and every other conceivable place on his already slim body is hard.”

These are the sentiments of a heartbroken Cape Town mother, whose 18-year-old son Joshua was diagnosed with pineoblastoma, a rare brain tumour growing since before he was born.

Vannessa Nel said Joshua was born by emergency C-section at 28 weeks’ gestation, weighing a healthy 1,200kg. She recalls him spending six weeks in hospital where he had one blood transfusion, three hernia operations and jaundice.

“Prior to his analysis, he was stated to undergo from persistent complications that worsened over time. In some situations, he additionally skilled numbness on one aspect of his physique, sometimes throwing up. In August 2018, Josh went to the physician for a full evaluation, together with his eyes. She thought maybe it was sinus associated, so he took remedy. A month later there was no change, and he went again for a unique set of remedy and [she] talked of establishing an MRI scan to be protected,” Vanessa tells News24.

According to Vanessa, Joshua went on to see a chiropractor to verify his ongoing complications weren’t spinal-related. At his second go to, the practitioner urged to have Josh’s eyes checked another time.

Vanessa Nel stated she believes her son Joshua will make a full restoration. Photo Supplied

“The optician was thorough. She spent a long time looking at the back of his eyes and referred him to an ophthalmologist, who immediately took a scan of Joshua’s optic nerve, which showed extreme swelling. Josh was then booked immediately into hospital for an MRI scan and lumbar puncture,” recalls Vanessa.

Grade IV pineoblastoma

In November 2018, Joshua’s life changed forever. He was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

“The instant downside Josh was going through was elevated cerebral fluid blocking certainly one of his ventricles, so surgical procedure was carried out to divert the fluid internally. This alleviated the stress behind the optic nerves, and Josh proudly confirmed any events his battle scar. The following week, the theatre was cleared for the entire day to carry out sophisticated mind surgical procedure. As with all the pieces in Josh’s life, his mantra is “Go big or go home”, and a process which ought to have taken six hours changed into a harrowing ten-hour surgical procedure,” stated an emotional Vanessa.

The pineoblastoma which started rising when Joshua was within the womb, is at present the scale of a rice grain and is located on the pineal gland, which is nearly within the useless centre of the mind itself.

“A wrong move during surgery could have left Josh in a vegetable state for the remainder of his life. When Josh woke up, he couldn’t move, speak, eat or even remember what transpired five minutes ago. The pathology report indicated that Joshua’s tumour was a malignant, Grade IV pineoblastoma,” Vannessa stated.

According to the household, it was not possible for the surgeon to take away 70% of the mass, due to its measurement.

“He recommended Josh seek consultation at an academic oncology research hospital due to the calcification of his brain stem,” she said.

Determined to have her son live a better life, Vannesa entered research mode, and miraculously found the Alternative Healing and Wellness Centre, which she said, allowed him to be seen as the fighter he is, “as an alternative of being handled as a science experiment”.

Joshua was identified with pineoblastoma. Photo Supplied

“He’s at the prime of his life, this is not how he should be spending it. All we can do it pray and hope for a full speedy recovery,” she stated.

Local non-profitable charity (NPC) Arms of Mercy has come to the household’s support to help the place attainable.

“Josh’s story is not about being a victim, it’s about determination and a mother’s unfailing love for her son. For others to be able to relate and understand the bond, the desperation at times, the daily struggles that Josh is fighting and overcoming like a true warrior, in a situation that few can, or would, understand, unless they had, or are currently walking, a similar path.” said founder Karin Harmse.

Earlier this year the family visited a local neurosurgeon where they were advised that since the last three MRI’s have shown growth, there was no need to do any more scans as the outcome for the malignant brain tumour is inevitable.

“Right now, we’re actually standing on religion and gratefulness for every day that Josh has high quality of life,” stated Harmse.

The household have since launched a BackaBuddy marketing campaign to lift R200 000 to assist pay Josh’s additional and ongoing remedies not coated by the medical support.

“He will proceed to require ongoing upkeep and dietary supplements which aren’t coated by medical support. He has already achieved unbelievable outcomes from his perseverance, dedication and sacrifice and we wish him to really feel impressed to proceed together with his journey. I imagine my boy goes to make a full restoration as a result of he’s so constructive and brave on this battle,” stated an emotional Vannessa.