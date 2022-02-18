‘He’s Just A Bad Guy’: Judge Slams Claim That Trump Is Unfairly Singled Out In AG Probe

A Manhattan decide Thursday known as Donald Trump “just a bad guy” in a scathing rebuke to a lawyer arguing that the previous president was being unfairly singled out for investigation by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

At the tip of the listening to, state Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump — alongside together with his daughter Ivanka Trump and son Donald Trump Jr. — to comply with subpoenas and testify under oath in a civil investigation launched by James into suspicious Trump Organization enterprise practices.

Attorney Alina Habba had argued that James was discriminating towards Trump over his politics — and that he was a part of a “protected class” that must be legally safeguarded from her investigation.

Habba argued that Trump was being discriminated against for his “viewpoint.” (Trump has known as the investigation by James, who’s Black, “racist.”)

James has “such disdain for this person because he was president, because he is Donald Trump and he could probably win again in ’24,” Habba argued through the listening to. “He has First Amendment rights. He’s allowed to be a Republican.”

Engoron responded: “There’s no viewpoint discrimination. I’m just saying there is none.”

When Habba claimed Trump was a part of a “protected class,” Engoron responded: “Ah. What protected class is he a member of?”

“His political speech,” Habba replied. “If he was not sitting as a Republican and was not a former president who might run again, this would not be happening. So she is discriminating against him for that.”

The decide and his clerk identified that protected lessons embrace race, faith and intercourse.

“Donald Trump doesn’t fit that model,” Engoron flatly declared. “He’s not being discriminated against based on race, is he? Or religion, is he? He’s not a protected class,” the decide added.

“If Ms. James has a thing against him, OK, that’s not in my understanding [of] unlawful discrimination. He’s just a bad guy she should go after as the chief law enforcement officer of the state.”

After the contentious two-hour listening to, Engoron wrote in his ruling that when a state legal professional basic begins investigating a “business entity, uncovers copious evidence of possible financial fraud, and wants to question, under oath, several of the entities’ principals, including its namesake,” she has the right to do so.

For James to not examine — particularly after Trump’s former private legal professional Michael Cohen testified that the corporate was “cooking the books” — would have been a “dereliction of duty,” Engoron famous.

The three Trumps have an “absolute right to refuse to answer questions that they claim may incriminate them,” he wrote.

James is investigating whether or not Trump or the Trump Organization falsified asset values to acquire loans and buyers, and to pay decrease taxes.

The Trump camp suffered a blow earlier this week after longtime accounting firm Mazars USA severed ties with the Trump Organization, saying that 10 years of financial statements were unreliable.

Engoron’s order gave the Trump trio 21 days to supply depositions.

“Today, justice prevailed,” James stated in a press release.

“No one will be permitted to stand in the way of the pursuit of justice, no matter how powerful they are,” she added. “No one is above the law.”

The ruling is more likely to be appealed by Trump’s attorneys.

This article initially appeared on HuffPost and has been up to date.

