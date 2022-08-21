He’s not the Messiah, but Morrison’s case is complex

The Herald’s protection of Scott Morrison’s behaviour and his makes an attempt to justify it should put him in thoughts of Napoleon Bonaparte’s reported remark that he’d want to face a thousand bayonets relatively than a free press. Peter Thomas, Rose Bay If the Liberals want to exchange Morrison (“Liberal Party looking at replacements for Morrison in state parliament”, smh.com.au, August 20), why not ask him for his selection? Katherine Deves may nonetheless be accessible. Nathan English, Lilyfield John Howard had demonstrated the issue with Liberal Party considering when he stated a Morrison resignation was “not in the interests of the Liberal Party”. The Liberal Party continues to suppose and act in its personal self-interest, not for the nice of all Australians. Keith Woodward, Avalon Beach No must carry out your lifeless, they’re throughout us The advantage of individuals, typically lifeless, depicted in public statues varies significantly. The advantage will all the time be a contested topic (“Statues with limitations? A monumental debate”, August 20). Here in Mosman, just about each public bench close to Balmoral Beach has just a little paid-for plaque memorialising residents. It is a council manner of funding public infrastructure. Through statues and plaques we honour folks, however we’ve additionally unfold demise by means of the neighborhood. When I’m going to the seashore, or a stroll right down to the retailers, I don’t wish to really feel like I’m going to a graveyard: it’s unhealthy for psychological well being. Balmoral Beach is a well-liked venue for weddings and different main life occasions. Could we as an alternative have plaques to recollect weddings? Rather than each public house being a spot to recollect a lifeless individual, might we not collect our statues and plaques into one fairly central public house in every CBD throughout the state? There, we are able to recognize them as “art” even when we expect the folks depicted are rogues. Peter Egan, Mosman

It is a good suggestion for Australia’s disgraced statues to deserve a retirement dwelling the place they go to rust and are price preserving. It is, nevertheless, puzzling that James Cook University was allowed to demolish James Cook’s statue however preserve its title. It was a great time to alter the title to, say, Cairns University. It might be simpler to alter the names over a time frame than fear about demolishing statues. But I don’t know the way Macquarie Bank can change its title, although. Mukul Desai, Hunters Hill Statue of the previous premier of Tasmania William Crowther Statues are an odd leftover from an imperialist previous. They are typically artefacts with little up to date resonance. They occupy priceless civic areas the place in any other case we would have fashionable sculptures or artwork installations. So, why preserve them? Inertia or sentimentality aren’t enough causes. Most of us are blithely blind to the unique justification for erecting them and for indigenous Australians, they’re usually a bleak reminder of a bitter colonial previous, actually a perpetual blot on the panorama. Consideration for his or her emotions ought to outweigh our monumental indifference. And if elimination (or retirement to a “valuables collection”) sparks tough conversations about historic figures, they may kind a part of the “truth telling” Australia must face. Margaret Johnston, Paddington When contemplating the suitable show of statues of serious folks, one answer could possibly be to have three areas: one for these thought-about “good”, one for these thought-about “bad” and one for these nonetheless being appraised. Robert Ballinger, Pymble Tech is our greatest future armour

Nick O’Malley’s article (“What if China saved the world?” , August 20) must be important studying for each Australian politician, maybe even the entire populace. A fleet of nuclear submarines will do nothing to avoid wasting us from the totalitarian regime of China. A brand new paradigm is on the planet, and the one motion that may save us is a big funding in technology-related industries. Wars we’ll all the time lose; manufacturing excessive expertise items in worldwide demand is the one factor that may save us and different related nations, together with the US. We have the benefit, we’ve the uncooked supplies – when will our flesh pressers ever be taught? Tony Lewis, Mount Victoria Nick O’Malley has touched on probably the essential distinction between the US and China within the battle for world supremacy. America and its democratic allies promote dominance by means of conflict. China blocks towards that thrust by investing in its personal conflict machine however on the identical time massively investing in applied sciences by which its dominance will guarantee its long-term place as world chief. That is a return to the scenario earlier than the rise of Western-based empires, when it was the world’s technical and therefore mercantile chief. Then, as now, it confirmed little or little interest in invasion and management of different international locations by means of pressure of arms. Bob Galland, Parkesbourne Crack down on youngsters The downside of aberrant gaming behaviour in kids and youths isn’t brought on by the sport (“Game obsessed teens’ parents beg for help”, August 20). We want to assist our youngsters to handle their frustration at not all the time getting what they need. We’d do nicely to assist dad and mom to utilise well-researched “warm and firm” parenting practices to assist kids handle their franticness at having limits positioned on their behaviour. Some dad and mom fail to set limits for worry of not being preferred or to not danger the drama. A father or mother’s fixed acquiescing to a baby’s emotional reactivity isn’t in any little one’s greatest pursuits. We wouldn’t let our youngsters eat as many chips as they need and nor would we allow them to keep up all hours. As Brad Marshall says, it’s higher to place these parenting helps in place when youngsters are eight, not 18. Michael Hawton, Byron Bay Weirdness by no means left

Richard Flanagan had me laughing and crying (“Jabberwocky meets Ahab in rabbit hole”, August 20), however this entire Morrison saga makes me really feel we have been all down the rabbit gap collectively, hoping all of the weirdness was gone after we awoke. But it’s nonetheless there. It gained’t go away. I’m certain there’s extra to come back. Even if Captain Morrison resigns, we haven’t heard the final of this. For a person who had no want to depart a legacy, he’s managing to take action, for all of the unsuitable causes. Geoff Nilon, Mascot Labor chokers I had thought that the federal Labor authorities was going to be a breath of contemporary air for our long-neglected atmosphere. Yet Resources Minister Madeleine King believes {that a} coal seam gasoline operation producing 1430 tonnes of salt waste monthly is by some means factor. Why is she in lockstep with our Liberal premier when they need to be pursuing renewable power as an alternative (“Santos salt waste adds to gas project’s pollution concerns”, August 20)? Peter Mahoney, Oatley Mynah quibble For the third 12 months, because the spring mating season approaches, our two currawong associates have returned for breakfast and afternoon tea. At first, my spouse and I have been involved, as over the winter months we had secured a detente with a pair of Indian mynahs. To wit, you don’t fly into our kitchen to steal our canine’s meals and we’ll provide a small breakfast and afternoon tea. To our shock, the animosity normally between these two species has given strategy to mutually agreed areas of affect. Mynah meals is on the courtyard desk and currawong meals on the primary department of the bottlebrush. The canine appears benignly. Spring is coming and all’s nicely, besides in Ukraine and Myanmar and even worse, the Anglican Church, to call however a couple of. Richard Fry, Marrickville

Ban battery set-up Studies have proven that chickens are clever and emotional animals (“Australian hens to remain in battery cages for another 14 years”, August 20). They really feel empathy, they dream and are devoted moms. Battery cages must be banned now – and let compassion prevail. Cheryl Forrest-Smith, Mona Vale Credit:AP Australia’s ban on the barbaric battery cage shall be 37 years after the EU and 24 years after the UK’s bans. The Farmers Federation says it’s “disappointed by the move” however their disappointment is that the top of the battery cage has to occur in any respect. I counsel every member of that federation race off to dwell in a house the dimensions of an A4 piece of paper and see how they prefer it. This is why farmers within the UK usually are not eager on an agricultural free commerce cope with us, our animal welfare legal guidelines are positively antediluvian. Judy Hungerford, North Curl Curl If you don’t like the thought of hens in cages, don’t purchase the eggs. I’ve been shopping for eggs from free-range hens for years at little additional value. Jenny Greenwood, Hunters Hill

Keep on rockin’ Those of us who sat down to look at Bandstand and Six O’Clock Rock (Letters, August 20) hope to stay aged and rocking in our chairs perpetually. Geoffrey Williamson, Woollahra Brain Henderson of Bandstand Error message I might love to hitch the Pedants Unite membership (Letters, August 20), however I’m afraid of constructing a mistake in my software letter. Claire Edmonds, Floraville

Spell examine When I returned to informal educating, calling the roll in a single class by given title was going effective until I reached Casey (Letters, August 20). I used to be overwhelmed with affirmation from all genders from Casey, Casei, Kasey, Kaisi and Okay.C. Paul Shearston, Hamilton Dead sure My mom used to say obituaries knowledgeable her that somebody had died whom she hadn’t recognized had been alive (Letters, August 20). Justin Fleming, North Sydney Erection objections