‘He’s poured petrol on me’: Neighbour who tried to save Hannah recalls final words

“I just heard this noise like a car coming fairly quick, some sort of bang, then I heard screaming, quite a hysterical scream and I very quickly saw this car had pulled up,” Mr Zemek mentioned. Michael Zemek had a level of medical coaching by means of his work as a physiotherapist. “What I saw was Baxter had Hannah in a bear hug with both arms around her in the front seats. She was screaming those things, and she was trying to get free. “He [Baxter] didn’t appear to be crazy and aggressive, or doing anything to try to hurt her, it was just a constraining hold. He had more of a resigned look on his face – he didn’t engage me. “As I approached the window, it just went bang, there was just a flare straight through and a blackness hit my face.”

Mr Zemek couldn’t say whether or not he helped Hannah out of the automotive, or whether or not she obtained out herself, however he picked up the hose he had been utilizing to scrub his automotive and tried to extinguish the flames. “Hannah was totally ablaze from head to toe. I just grabbed the hose and tried to get her to roll on the ground, so I could try to extinguish the flames … It wasn’t easy to extinguish them,” he mentioned. The scene on Raven Street in Camp Hill on February 19, 2020. Credit:Toby Crockford “The flames on Hannah were reduced quite significantly, so I quickly raced around to the other side to see if I needed to put the flames out on him [Baxter]. “I saw he was out for the car, laying on his side. He seemed to be out of it and no threat at all. He was ablaze, but not to the same extent as Hannah. I sprayed him for a while, then I went back to Hannah.