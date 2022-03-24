“He’s Ruthless”: Experts Assess Vladimir Putin’s Psychological Profile

Vladimir Putin ordered the Ukraine invasion on February 24. (Getty Image)

Russian chief Vladimir Putin has at all times shocked observers all over the world by taking selections, like annexing Crimea and bombing anti-government rebels in Syria. His each phrase, gesture and motion is studied and primarily based on that, consultants have constructed a psychological profile of the chief. This time too, he made no secret of his willpower to reassert Russian energy and cease Ukraine from becoming a member of West-led North Atlantic Treaty Organisation or NATO. Claiming to “denazify” Ukraine, Putin launched the invasion on February 24.

He has been in energy for the reason that yr 2000, turning into the longest serving chief of Russia since Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, who died in 1953.

The Russian Parliament has handed a constitutional reform that can give Mr Putin the chance to remain in energy past the tip of his present fourth time period in 2024.

The Russian chief is usually in contrast with controversial figures like Saddam Hussein, Muamar Gadhafi and even Adolf Hitler – Ukrainians have posted memes linking Putin to the German dictator.

Experts say there’s a purpose for that. “I think he’s pragmatic, he’s ruthless. He has ambition,” Kenneth Dekleva, former US Department of State Regional Medical Officer, advised CBS News.

“He wants to disrupt and rewrite the post-1991 Cold War order… his ruthlessness is not new. I’m sorry to say that… Putin abhors weakness. So I think we don’t want to put him in a position of feeling weakened or beaten or humiliated because that that can lead to further problems down the road,” the psychiatrist added.

Mr Putin’s critics say his world view has been formed within the Soviet period. A former KGB spy, Mr Putin rose by way of the ranks quickly within the chaos of the USSR’s collapse. Through annexation of Crimea and assault on Ukraine, he desires to remake the Soviet Union, consultants have claimed.

“He has a reptilian look, which is a key to the psychopathic profile,” Javier Urra, a forensic psychologist and specialist, advised Spanish daily Marca.

“It (Putin’s personality) reminds you of a child who knows that he is not loved and that people fear him, hence why we also see all those images of him without a shirt or playing sport,” he added.

Russia’s extensively exported COVID-19 vaccine can also be referred to as Sputnik, after the Soviet Sputnik satellite tv for pc of the Nineteen Fifties.

Fiona Hill, a senior intelligence officer and coverage advisor who most just lately served within the Trump administration, stated final month that Putin desires to be the one who, in his presidency, pulls Ukraine again into Russia’s orbit. “And he could be president until 2036, in terms of what’s possible for him,” Hill added.

Mr Putin had famously described the USSR’s collapse as “the most important geopolitical disaster of the twentieth century”. In a 2015 speech, he famously called Ukraine the “crown jewel of Russia”, raising concerns among US intelligence agencies that he wants to annex the country.

Mr Putin was born in Soviet Leningrad in 1952 as the third and youngest child put of three. According to Jerusalem Post, Mr Putin’s two brothers died as infant even before he was born. He committed some violent acts as a child, said the publication, adding that the aggression was later channeled into sport, by learning judo.

US President Joe Biden has called Mr Putin a “battle prison” for plunging Ukraine into chaos and imposed stringent sanctions towards key Russian businessmen. Mr Putin was, nevertheless, spared.

He has to date resisted the strain and never paid heed to the diplomatic efforts of the Western powers to finish the battle in Ukraine. The world is once more watching his each transfer.