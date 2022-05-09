Heydar Aliyev laid foundation for making Azerbaijan one of world’s most reliable oil, gas exporters – US expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. Heydar Aliyev

[Azerbaijani national leader] laid the muse of constructing

Azerbaijan one of many world’s most dependable exporters of oil and

gasoline, the US knowledgeable, CEO of Caspian Group Holdings Rob Sobhani instructed

Trend.

According to Sobhani, the far-sighted technique of Heydar Aliyev

performed an essential and distinctive position in reworking Azerbaijan into

an economically and politically sturdy nation with a strong

military.

He mentioned that Heydar Aliyev was a sensible chief who understood that

an economically sturdy Azerbaijan built-in into the worldwide

economic system will be capable of not solely develop into a world participant in power

markets but in addition lay the muse for a powerful military that might

finally liberate the nation’s territories from Armenian

occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war].

The knowledgeable pressured that underneath Heydar Aliyev’s management the

GDP of Azerbaijan was elevated from $1.2 billion to $8

billion.

“In reality, it was Heydar Aliyev’s sensible and visionary management

that allowed for Azerbaijan to develop into a hub for Caspian Sea power

growth and transportation,” Sobhani noted. “By opening his

nation to international funding Heydar Aliyev offered the secure

atmosphere for corporations akin to BP to danger their capital and to

create a mutually helpful manufacturing sharing settlement.”

“Heydar Aliyev understood that uninterrupted exploration,

growth, and transportation of oil and gasoline from Azerbaijan to

markets in Europe had been essential to international power safety. For

this motive, he instructed the group at SOCAR [State Oil Company of

Azerbaijan] to barter an Agreement with power corporations,” the

knowledgeable mentioned including that on account of signing the settlement

Azerbaijan proved itself as essentially the most dependable exporter of oil and

gasoline to shoppers internationally.

Sobhani additionally famous that when trying on the record of corporations

that signed a contract to develop Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli with

Azerbaijan, a small mannequin of the United Nations may be seen.

“This sensible transfer by Heydar Aliyev to incorporate the US, Europe,

Turkey, Russia, Iran, and Japan into this historic contract exhibits

that Heydar Aliyev was a real international statesman,” the knowledgeable

emphasised. “The significance of Heydar Aliyev’s power technique is

that it has offered Azerbaijan with a gentle and dependable supply

of revenues and lowered poverty in Azerbaijan to beneath 5 p.c

in line with the World Bank.”

At current, Azerbaijan is robust, unbiased, economically

dynamic and a world participant and the muse of this was laid due

to the sensible, forward-thinking and courageous management of Heydar

Aliyev, the architect of contemporary Azerbaijan, concluded Sobhani.