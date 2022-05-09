Heydar Aliyev laid foundation for making Azerbaijan one of world’s most reliable oil, gas exporters – US expert
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. Heydar Aliyev
[Azerbaijani national leader] laid the muse of constructing
Azerbaijan one of many world’s most dependable exporters of oil and
gasoline, the US knowledgeable, CEO of Caspian Group Holdings Rob Sobhani instructed
Trend.
According to Sobhani, the far-sighted technique of Heydar Aliyev
performed an essential and distinctive position in reworking Azerbaijan into
an economically and politically sturdy nation with a strong
military.
He mentioned that Heydar Aliyev was a sensible chief who understood that
an economically sturdy Azerbaijan built-in into the worldwide
economic system will be capable of not solely develop into a world participant in power
markets but in addition lay the muse for a powerful military that might
finally liberate the nation’s territories from Armenian
occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war].
The knowledgeable pressured that underneath Heydar Aliyev’s management the
GDP of Azerbaijan was elevated from $1.2 billion to $8
billion.
“In reality, it was Heydar Aliyev’s sensible and visionary management
that allowed for Azerbaijan to develop into a hub for Caspian Sea power
growth and transportation,” Sobhani noted. “By opening his
nation to international funding Heydar Aliyev offered the secure
atmosphere for corporations akin to BP to danger their capital and to
create a mutually helpful manufacturing sharing settlement.”
“Heydar Aliyev understood that uninterrupted exploration,
growth, and transportation of oil and gasoline from Azerbaijan to
markets in Europe had been essential to international power safety. For
this motive, he instructed the group at SOCAR [State Oil Company of
Azerbaijan] to barter an Agreement with power corporations,” the
knowledgeable mentioned including that on account of signing the settlement
Azerbaijan proved itself as essentially the most dependable exporter of oil and
gasoline to shoppers internationally.
Sobhani additionally famous that when trying on the record of corporations
that signed a contract to develop Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli with
Azerbaijan, a small mannequin of the United Nations may be seen.
“This sensible transfer by Heydar Aliyev to incorporate the US, Europe,
Turkey, Russia, Iran, and Japan into this historic contract exhibits
that Heydar Aliyev was a real international statesman,” the knowledgeable
emphasised. “The significance of Heydar Aliyev’s power technique is
that it has offered Azerbaijan with a gentle and dependable supply
of revenues and lowered poverty in Azerbaijan to beneath 5 p.c
in line with the World Bank.”
At current, Azerbaijan is robust, unbiased, economically
dynamic and a world participant and the muse of this was laid due
to the sensible, forward-thinking and courageous management of Heydar
Aliyev, the architect of contemporary Azerbaijan, concluded Sobhani.