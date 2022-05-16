Hezbollah-backed list loses south Lebanon seat to opposition-candidate, officials say

An electoral checklist backed by the Iran-backed Hezbollah misplaced a seat in its south Lebanon stronghold to a candidate backed by opposition teams in parliamentary polls on Sunday, an opposition candidate and two Hezbollah officers mentioned, citing preliminary outcomes.

Two Hezbollah officers mentioned Elias Jradi, a watch physician working on the opposition-backed “Together Towards Change” checklist, received an Orthodox Christian seat beforehand held by Assaad Hardan of the Syrian Socialist Nationalist Party, an in depth Hezbollah ally who has been an MP since 1992.

Jradi advised Reuters his checklist had secured sufficient votes to win one seat, an opposition breakthrough in an space dominated by the Iran-backed group and its allies, however wouldn’t affirm it will go to him earlier than outcomes have been finalised.

Shia Muslim Hezbollah and its allies are anticipated to retain management of the remaining 10 seats within the district, the Hezbollah officers mentioned.

The election for the 128-member parliament is the primary since Lebanon collapsed into financial disaster in 2019. Results are anticipated to emerge by the evening.

Hezbollah and its allies received a majority in 2018.

