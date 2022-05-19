Hezbollah chief Nasrallah acknowledges loss of Lebanon parliamentary majority

The chief of Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah acknowledged his celebration and its allies had misplaced their parliamentary majority in elections however stated no single group had taken it, in his first televised speech since Sunday’s election.

“Unlike the situation in parliament in 2018, no political group can claim a majority,” he stated.

Hezbollah and its allies scored 62 seats throughout Sunday polls, based on a Reuters tally, shedding a majority they secured in 2018, once they and their allies gained 71 seats.

Hezbollah and its ally Amal held on to all of parliament’s Shia seats. But a few of its oldest allies, together with Sunni, Druze and Christian politicians, misplaced theirs.

The elections noticed good points by the anti-Hezbollah Lebanese Forces celebration and greater than a dozen reform-minded newcomers, in addition to a smattering of independents.

The outcomes mark a blow for Hezbollah, although Nasrallah declared the outcomes “a very big victory.”

Nasrallah known as for “cooperation” between political teams together with newcomers, saying the choice can be “chaos and vacuum.”

The outcomes have left parliament cut up into a number of camps, none of which have a majority, elevating the prospect of political paralysis and tensions that might delay badly wanted reforms to steer Lebanon out of its financial collapse.

