Hezbollah denies sending fighters to Ukraine in support of Russian invasion

Lebanon’s Hezbollah denied on Friday that any of its fighters had been supporting the Russian military inside of Ukraine after Kyiv accused the Iran-backed group and Syria of sending mercenaries to assist Moscow’s invasion.

“No one from Hezbollah, no fighter or military expert, went to this arena or any of the arenas of these wars,” the group’s secretary-general, Hassan Nasrallah, mentioned in televised remarks.

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a press release on Friday saying that round 1,000 Syrian mercenaries and Hezbollah fighters had been recruited to battle in Ukraine.

In latest days, Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced an initiative to permit “volunteers” from the Middle East to hitch Russian forces invading Ukraine.

Hezbollah has fighters and specialists preventing alongside the Assad regime in Syria and others in Yemen to assist the Houthis.

Hezbollah additionally has robust ties and is believed to have specialists and advisors serving to the Iranian proxies and militias inside Iraq.

