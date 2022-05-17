Hezbollah MP threatens rivals before election results

A lawmaker from the Iran-backed Hezbollah group on Monday warned rivals towards turning into “shields for the Israelis,” as Lebanon awaits election outcomes more likely to weaken the Shia group’s bloc.

“We accept you as opponents in parliament, but we will not accept you as shields for the Israelis,” mentioned Mohammed Raad, in response to Hezbollah’s Al Manar TV channel.

In mid-2006, a 34-day battle pitted Israel — whose troops had withdrawn from southern Lebanon in 2000 — towards Hezbollah.

Raad headed the outgoing parliamentary bloc led by Hezbollah and was re-elected Sunday within the first polls for the reason that nation’s financial system was dragged to the brink of collapse and a mass anti-government protest motion sparked hope for change in 2019.

His remark raised fears of unrest because the nation awaits outcomes Tuesday, which can present whether or not Hezbollah and its allies can maintain an actionable majority in parliament.

“Don’t become the fuel for civil war,” Raad instructed opponents.

Lebanon suffered a 15-year-old civil battle that led to 1990 with most belligerents turning into political events which have dominated the nation for the previous 30 years.

Independents from the nation’s nascent protest motion and members of Hezbollah’s arch-rival, the Lebanese Forces (LF), are anticipated to make main beneficial properties in Sunday’s polls.

Samir Geagea’s LF, which has sturdy ties with Saudi Arabia, ought to emerge as the most important Christian get together, on the expense of President Michel Aoun’s Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), which is allied with Hezbollah.

Hezbollah, thought-about a “terrorist” group by many Western and Gulf international locations, has to this point retained all its seats.

Hezbollah supporters final yr accused LF gunmen of killing seven of their supporters throughout a protest in Beirut.

The Christian group denied the fees.

Hezbollah is the one group that has stored its weapons arsenal after the nation’s civil battle ended.

