Hezbollah says ‘untouched’ drone flew over Israel for 40 minutes: Statement

The Israeli military stated Friday that it activated the Iron Dome and scrambled fighter jets however did not intercept a drone from Lebanon, which was later claimed by Iran-backed Hezbollah.

This was the second incident in as many days and comes after Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah stated the group was making its personal drones in Lebanon.

Air raid sirens had been sounded, sending residents into bomb shelters after “a radio-controlled aircraft crossed into Israeli airspace from Lebanon,” the Israeli military stated in an announcement.

“As a result… aerial defense systems were activated” and “after a few minutes, radar contact was lost with the aircraft,” it added, indicating that the drone was not intercepted.

A short while in the past, a radio-controlled plane crossed into Israel from Lebanon. Sirens had been sounded & aerial protection methods had been activated. After a couple of minutes, radar contact was misplaced with the plane. The occasion is beneath investigation & civilian life has returned to routine. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 18, 2022

Hezbollah later launched an announcement saying the drone named “Hassan” entered Israeli airspace on a reconnaissance mission for round 40 minutes earlier than returning “untouched.”

But Israeli fighter jets had been heard over Beirut late Friday, in keeping with native residents.

The Israeli military had introduced on Thursday it had shot down a drone that it stated was launched into Israeli airspace by Hezbollah.

That got here a day after Nasrallah had boasted about his group’s new drone and missile capabilities.

In a speech, Nasrallah stated “it is no secret to the Israelis… that we have the capacity to transform our missiles into precision missiles.”

“In Lebanon, for a long time, we have started to manufacture drones. Whoever wants to buy them can place an order,” he declared.

Lebanon and Israel are in a state of warfare and drones have turn out to be an everyday function of their closely guarded border.

In January, Israeli safety sources claimed that drones captured after being flown throughout the frontier from Lebanon had supplied insights into Hezbollah’s rising aerial surveillance capabilities.

In July 2006, Hezbollah captured two Israeli troopers, sparking a 34-day warfare with Israel that killed 1,200 individuals in Lebanon, largely civilians, and 160 Israelis, largely troopers.

It ended with a UN-backed ceasefire that noticed the Lebanese military deploy alongside border areas.

– With AFP