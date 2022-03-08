HGG founder discovered dead in Hermanus a day after going missing | News24

HGG Financial Group founder and CEO Hendrik Gerryts has died.

He was discovered lifeless in Hermanus after having gone lacking for a day.

Western Cape police suspect no foul play, however have launched a probe into his dying.

CEO and founding father of Western Cape-based monetary companies firm HGG, Hendrik Gerryts, has died.

According to an announcement from his firm, Gerryts was discovered lifeless in Hermanus on Friday, a day after he went lacking.

Western Cape police mentioned they’d no purpose to imagine that foul play was a consider his dying.

READ | Schoolboy allegedly kills robber who murdered his father moments earlier

They mentioned a autopsy and preliminary investigations would dictate which course the case went in.

While Gerryts’ firm has recognized him because the deceased particular person, the police mentioned a proper identification was but to be made and, till such time, they weren’t at liberty to reveal the id of the deceased.

In an announcement on its web site, HGG mentioned: “We are very sad to announce the passing of HGG founder and CEO Hendrik Gerryts. Hendrik went missing on Thursday, 3 March 2022 and his body was found in Hermanus the following day.”

The firm described Gerryts as a tremendous enterprise visionary, colleague and good friend.

ALSO READ | Shock as former eNews and eTV sport anchor Sandile kaNqose dies aged 42

“Those who knew Hendrik well will remember him for his sound business advice, generous spirit, willingness to help others and his involvement in the local community,” it mentioned.

“While we are still coming to terms with this great loss, we would like to assure all our clients that our business operations will continue as usual. Hendrik built up a strong, resilient business, with many capable leaders within our ranks. We will do everything we can to minimise any disruption to our services.”

Gerryts established the HGG Financial Group in 1998 with a view to ship a broad vary of economic companies to corporations and people.

The Somerset West firm grew through the years and has workplaces in Paarl, Durbanville and Kommetjie.