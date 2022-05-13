Hichilema urges regional co-operation at Investing in African Mining Indaba 2022 | News24

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema met his counterparts, Cyril Ramaphosa and Mokgweetsi Masisi, to speak about funding ties.

He introduced Canada’s First Quantum seeks to take a position about R21.6 billion in copper and gold mining.

Hichilema has moved away from predecessor Edgar Lungu’s coverage of useful resource nationalism.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema met his counterparts from South Africa and Botswana, Cyril Ramaphosa and Mokgweetsi Masisi, respectively, on the sidelines of the Investing in African Mining Indaba 2022 to debate commerce and investments.

He instructed regional leaders they’d do higher to co-operate than to work in isolation.

In a communique, Hichilema’s workplace stated “the engagements were an opportunity to discuss various matters, including the strengthening of trade and investment ties for the benefit of the entire region”.

In 2020, South Africa exported items value R 28 billion to Zambia. The predominant merchandise have been nitrogenous fertilizers, refined petroleum and supply vehicles, whereas Zambia exported minerals – primarily gold, copper, and cobalt – to South Africa.

During the identical interval, Zambia exported maize, copper, and electrical energy to Botswana whereas importing primarily salt.

Hichilema additionally held conferences with varied potential buyers as a result of “this kind of collaboration and idea can only benefit Zambia’s economic development”.

Hichilema got here into energy just below a 12 months in the past and has bagged two offers he stated have been the largest overseas direct funding Zambia had seen in a decade.

On Monday, he gave a keynote tackle, dubbed “a New Dawn for Zambia’s mining sector”, the place he revealed Canada’s First Quantum Minerals had dedicated to spend about R21.6 billion to extend manufacturing and broaden the Kansanshi Mine by 20 years and likewise R1.6 billion to spice up the brand new Enterprise Nickel Mine.

In a press release, the presidency stated the 2 offers would “help create and safeguard thousands of jobs, generate additional revenues and stimulate wider economic activity”.

Hichilema’s method to the mining sector is completely different from predecessor Edgar Lungu’s.

Lungu was for useful resource nationalism a coverage that meant the federal government asserted management over mineral sources.

Instead, Hichilema is searching for a “win-win” relationship with multinational companies.

“The president made it clear his commitment to delivering on domestic economic empowerment and job creation without resource nationalism, noting that mining has the potential to make a much bigger contribution to the country’s economy,” his workplace stated.

Last month, Zambia and the DRC signed a memorandum of understanding that each nations would create a joint worth chain for lithium batteries.

