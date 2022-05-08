High casualties feared after school shelter in Ukraine bombed

Civilians evacuated from the Azovstal metal plant in Mariupol arrive at a short lived lodging heart within the village of Bezimenne, Ukraine on May 6. (Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters)

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that “all women, children and elderly people” have been evacuated from the Azovstal metal plant.

“The order of the president has been done,” she stated. “This part of the Mariupol humanitarian operation has been completed.”

In transient feedback to CNN from contained in the Azovstal plant on Saturday night native time, one of many Ukrainian defenders on the advanced stated that an evacuation of civilians had been performed with out incident.

The feedback had been made by Mykhailo Vershynin, the chief of the Mariupol Patrol Police. He gave no particulars in regards to the quantity that had been in a position to depart.

Separately, the overall workers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated that Russian forces proceed to blockade the Ukrainian troops contained in the plant and had been utilizing artillery and tank fireplace as they performed assault operations.

What Russia is saying: A senior Russian official has agreed that the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal metal plant has been accomplished.

Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, head of Russia’s National Center for Defense Management, stated that Russia had evacuated a complete of 51 civilians from Azovstal, in cooperation with the United Nations and the Red Cross, since May 5. Mizintzev stated the tally included only one individual evacuated Saturday.

The Russian account, which was carried by the state information company TASS, appeared to match that of the Ukrainian authorities.

The complete of 51 evacuees is way decrease than earlier estimates of the variety of civilians nonetheless trapped at Azovstal. As of Saturday morning native time, greater than 100 civilians — together with kids — had been nonetheless regarded as trapped contained in the sprawling advanced, together with a number of hundred troopers, a lot of them injured. It’s not recognized what number of males in addition to the Ukrainian troopers may nonetheless be within the sprawling advanced.

One of the Ukrainian troopers nonetheless at Azovstal, Serhiy Volina, posted on Facebook late Saturday native time: “Looks like I’m in some hellish reality show where we military fighting for life, taking every chance to save and the whole world is just watching an interesting story!” he stated.

“This is the real life! Pain, suffering, hunger, torment, tears, fear, death – all real!” he wrote.

Volina stated he hoped for a miracle from the “higher powers” and that “this hell of a reality show will end.”

“Time goes by, and time is our lives!” he concluded.