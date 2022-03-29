‘High chance for flooding’: Sydney urged to be vigilant as deluge moves south

Sydneysiders in flood-prone areas have been urged to organize for heavy rainfall within the coming days because the climate system wreaking havoc throughout northern NSW strikes south.

Parts of the Northern Rivers were forced to evacuate on Tuesday morning after six-hour rainfall totals of as much as 300mm had been forecast within the space. Lismore mayor Steve Kreig described the group as “exhausted” on Tuesday, following the flooding earlier this month in south-east Queensland and northern NSW which killed 22 individuals.

Late on Tuesday morning, a brand new climate warning was issued for the state’s Mid North Coast because the low-pressure system makes its method down the NSW coast.

With the low-pressure system transferring at a quick tempo, Weatherzone meteorologist Aline Ribeiro has urged Sydney residents to remain alert. Rain is about to fall now in Sydney till no less than Monday with the Hawkesbury and Nepean River ranges set to rise. At 99.9 per cent capability, the Warragamba Dam can also be anticipated to spill over in some unspecified time in the future on Tuesday.