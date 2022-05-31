High Country camper death case delayed by file hold-up
On Tuesday, Magistrate Tim Walsh authorized the prolonged adjournment however stated: “We need to get this matter moving”.
Lynn was charged with two counts of murder in November, 20 months after Hill, 74, and Clay, 73, went lacking whereas tenting within the Wonnangatta Valley, additionally within the High Country.
In the times that adopted, police and forensic crews searched a distant a part of the rugged Alpine space, north of the township of Dargo, for the pair’s suspected stays.
In February, the coroner’s workplace confirmed stays found within the search zone had been these of Hill and Clay.
Lynn, an airline pilot from Caroline Springs, stands accused of killing the pair on March 20, 2020.
On Tuesday, investigators confirmed they had been nonetheless looking for a trailer they consider Lynn could have bought on on-line market Gumtree within the months after the alleged homicide.
The metallic trailer is believed to be silver-blue in color, about 2 metres by 1.5 metres in measurement, rusty and fitted with outback wheels.
The matter will return to Sale Magistrates’ Court on August 23.
Anyone with data on the lacking trailer is urged to cellphone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
