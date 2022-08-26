High Court Allows Telangana BJP President To Resume ‘Padayatra’

The third part of Mr Kumar’s ‘padayatra’ started on August 2 and is scheduled to conclude on August 27.

Hyderabad:

Two days after police stopped Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s ‘padayatra’, the High Court on Thursday allowed him to go forward with the march.

The BJP had moved court docket difficult a discover issued by the Warangal Commissionerate police on Tuesday to cease the ‘padayatra’ in Jangaon district, apprehending a legislation and order downside.

Police took Mr Kumar into custody on Tuesday throughout a protest in Pamnoor, the place he was tenting as a part of his ‘padayatra’, and shifted him to his residence in Karimnagar.

Welcoming the court docket order, the BJP stated Mr Kumar, who represents Karimnagar in Lok Sabha, would resume the ‘padayatra’ instantly.

The third part of Mr Kumar’s ‘padayatra’ started on August 2 and is scheduled to conclude on August 27.

BJP nationwide president J P Nadda will attend a public assembly on the finish of the third part of the ‘padayatra’.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)