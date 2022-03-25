High Court Orders CBI Probe Into Bengal Violence Where 8 Were Burnt Alive

Birbhum: 8 folks – all girls and youngsters – had been crushed and burnt alive by a mob

The Central Bureau of Investigation has been advised to take over the case of eight folks burnt alive in West Bengal’s Birbhum. The Calcutta High Court transferred the case to the CBI after denying a request by the Mamata Banerjee authorities to not hand over the investigation to the central company.

Ms Banerjee has stated the suspects can be hunted down if they didn’t give up. Battling a livid political backlash over the savage killings and accused by the opposition BJP of condoning political violence, the Chief Minister additionally alleged that “something big” was behind the incident.

The Chief Minister has indicated she is cautious of her rivals politicising the incident. Ms Banerjee and the BJP-led centre has lengthy been combating on a number of fronts and the newest incident could open up one other entrance.

Six girls and two youngsters had been locked of their houses and burnt alive by a mob on Tuesday at village Bogtui close to Rampurhat city, in what was believed to be retaliation after a neighborhood Trinamool Congress chief, Bhadu Sheikh, was killed in a crude bomb assault. Charred our bodies had been discovered a day later, principally belonging to at least one household.