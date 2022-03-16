High Drama After Jewellery Loot In Odisha; Bike Breaks Down During Escape

Odisha: The robbers stole one other motorbike and succeeded in escaping. (Representational)

Bhubaneswar:

Two armed males looted a jewelry store close to Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, but it surely went haywire as their motorbike broke down whereas escaping after the daring daylight theft that had all of the drama of a heist film. However, they stole one other motorbike and succeeded in escaping.

CCTV footage confirmed two males parking their motorbike close to Sagarika Jewellers in Jalna on the outskirts of the state capital. The accused have been sporting helmets and the visors have been pulled down as they entered the store.

They sprayed some chemical on the shopkeeper’s face and began looting some jewelry. But the alert proprietor pressed an alarm bell beside him, police stated.

“They looted jewellery worth around Rs 20 lakh from my shop, but the exact value is yet to be estimated,” the visibly-shaken shopkeeper advised reporters.

Few locals gathered after listening to the alarm and tried to peep into the store to see what occurred, however they ran helter-skelter after seeing the gunmen, as per the footage.

High drama unfolded when the 2 got here out of the store in a rush, however their motorbike broke down. One of them desperately tried to start out the automobile because the pillion rider stored on pointing the gun at somebody contained in the store.

“I came outside and tried to hit them with a stick, following which one of them opened fire at me,” the proprietor stated.

“Had I not ducked and moved away, the bullet would have pierced my chest,” he stated.

After making an attempt in useless to start out the motorbike, certainly one of them began scurrying and pushing it down the street as the opposite gave him cowl from behind with the gun, in response to the footage.

The looters then stole one other motorbike and fled, a police officer stated.

“An investigation is underway and we hope to nab the culprits soon.” The proprietor stated he doesn’t really feel protected retaining the store open anymore and has determined to shut it eternally.

