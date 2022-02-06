High Five: India win record-extending fifth U19 World Cup title, beat England by 4 wickets | Cricket News – Times of India

𝙄𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙖 𝙐19 𝘼𝙧𝙚 𝙏𝙝𝙚 #𝙐19𝘾𝙒𝘾 2022 𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙈𝙋𝙄𝙊𝙉𝙎! 🔝 🏆A incredible efficiency by #BoysInBlue as they beat England U19 by… https://t.co/F3rF6uVMxN — BCCI (@BCCI) 1644092301000

NORTH SOUND: An totally dominant India gained a record-extending fifth U-19 World Cup title right here on Saturday, beating England by 4 wickets within the closing of a unprecedented marketing campaign that was nearly derailed by a COVID-19 outbreak.The triumph bore resemblance to the exploits of world-class Indian U-19 groups of the previous.

Intrepid and industrious of their strategy, the starry-eyed Indian gamers’ success tales additionally gave a glimpse into the world’s most completely calibrated youth construction, which is able to persistently producing world-class cricketers who’re ever able to tackle the most important of challenges.

In a mirrored image of India’s dominance, wicketkeeper Dinesh Bana completed the chase of 190 with two sixes and 14 balls to spare.

India vs England Final: As it happened

On profitable the toss within the large closing, England captain Tom Prest rightly selected to bat first to keep away from the “scoreboard pressure” through the chase. India did the subsequent neatest thing: bowl out the opposition for a complete — 189 on this case, in 44.5 overs — that did not put them underneath stress.

A incredible efficiency througout within the #U19CWC 2022 🔝 🏆Congratulations #BoysInBlue 👏 👏#INDvENG https://t.co/c8vEBAsHop — BCCI (@BCCI) 1644093377000

India have been throughout England earlier than a gritty 95 by James Rew saved his crew the blushes.

Bowling his medium pacers to lethal impact, Raj Bawa (5/31) ran via the English middle-order after the in-from left-arm seamer Ravi Kumar (4/34) laid the opposition low with two early blows.

India stored taking wickets at common intervals however not for as soon as did the depth of the crew dropped.

Congratulations to the underneath 19 crew and the assist workers and the selectors for profitable the world cup in such a ma… https://t.co/jZU42I3rsT — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) 1644092296000

Congratulations to the #BoysinBlue & all the nation for profitable the #U19CWC! Amazing spells by Ravi Kumar & Raj… https://t.co/MHk23rYHv1 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) 1644091668000

Congratulations #BoysInBlue on profitable the @ICC U19 World Cup. This is a Very Very Special @VVSLaxman281 win agains… https://t.co/NtyxmzNP5T — Jay Shah (@JayShah) 1644091519000

I’m happy to announce the reward of 40 lacs per participant and 25 lacs per assist workers for the U19 #StaffIndia conti… https://t.co/JEOrtZkAzM — Jay Shah (@JayShah) 1644091625000

For near 19 overs, Rew and James Sales (34 not out) defied India with their 93-run eight-wicket stand, making certain the 1998 version winners get well from a horror 61 for six after which 91 for seven.

In response, India misplaced Angkrish Raghuvanshi with out a run on the board however the extraordinarily gifted Shaik Rasheed shone with a composed 50 off 84 balls.

Coming off his magnificent century within the semifinal towards Australia, skipper Yash Dhull fell for 17, however the duo of Nishant Sindhu (50 not out) and Bawa (35) took the crew inside hanging distance of victory with a 67-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

It has been a particularly difficult experience for the Indian crew on this version of the event as a number of gamers from the aspect have been contaminated by the coronavirus and at one stage even struggled to discipline eleven match personnel.

However, regardless of the massive setback that just about derailed their marketing campaign, India got here again a stronger unit focussed on accurately doing the issues that have been inside its management.

𝗖. 𝗛. 𝗔. 𝗠. 𝗣. 𝗜. 𝗢. 𝗡. 𝗦 🏆 🙌 👏 🔝#BoysInBlue | #U19CWC | #INDvENG Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/p6jf1AXpsy https://t.co/SajoSVPvas — BCCI (@BCCI) 1644092634000

Their scientific on-field efficiency informed a really totally different story, a narrative far faraway from all of the troubles that the crew went via off it, when as many as seven gamers have been contaminated with the virus.

India struck as early because the second over when Ravi despatched again the damaging Jacob Bethell (2) cheaply. The man from Bengal darted one in after which acquired it to carry its line as Bethell missed it utterly after enjoying throughout the road.

The early blow didn’t have any impression on George Thomas as he smashed Rajvardhan Hangargekar for 14 runs, together with two fours and a six over deep midwicket, within the very subsequent over.

However, Ravi struck once more, this time bowling out Prest who dragged the ball on to his stumps, placing the Indians on the highest on the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Having did not execute his pull shot, due to a backside edge, Prest, who had earlier gained a great toss, walked again dejected along with his crew in a spot of hassle at 18 for 2 within the fourth over.

Ravi had 2/2 within the first two overs.

Notwithstanding the scenario his crew discovered itself early into the massive closing, Thomas continued to assault and picked up two boundaries towards Ravi.

With Hangargekar going for 19 runs in his first spell, Dhull effected a bowling change and it labored nearly instantly, however Kaushal Tamble couldn’t maintain on to Thomas’ thick edge off Raj Bawa within the slip.

England wanted a partnership at that stage however that was not going to be. Medium pacer Bawa acquired the well-set Thomas to play an irresponsible shot that acquired a thick exterior edge and landed within the palms of Dhull at cowl.

In all types of bother at 37 for 3 in the beginning of the eleventh over, England’s determined quest for a partnership was not answered, with William Luxton edging Bawa to be out caught behind earlier than England might attain 50 runs.

Bawa was on a hat-trick as George Bell had no reply to a wonderful supply that kicked up and took a deflection on its solution to the wicketkeeper Dinesh Bana.

With half the aspect again within the dressing room within the thirteenth over, the England U-19 have been looking at a heavy defeat, their desires of profitable a primary world title in 24 years shortly going up in smoke.

There was not finish to England’s distress as Rehan Ahmed nicked Bawa to Tambe in first slip to go away the aspect reeling at 61 for six within the seventeenth over.

Bowling a good line and size, India stored up the stress on England and it paid dividends when wicketkeeper Alex Horton, attempting to heave off-spinner Tambe over midwicket, ended up giving a easy catch to Dhull.

England have been nonetheless seven runs in need of reaching 100 at that stage, however they acquired there quickly with James Rew reaching his 50 in 79 balls. In the corporate of the James Sales, he helped England attain 189.