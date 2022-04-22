High five: St Kilda dig deep to hold off GWS, notch five straight wins

Greene solely had eight touches to half-time, however that included 5 rating involvements, two intercepts and three photographs at purpose for 1.2. But the Giants simply didn’t have sufficient forward-50 provide within the second half to permit Greene to have a larger affect.

It was a combined night time for St Kilda’s small ahead Higgins, who additionally had 1.2 to his title within the first half, which included two missed set photographs from inside 20 metres. But he kicked three essential objectives within the third time period, to offer his aspect again the lead, and was arguably one of the best participant on the bottom by night time’s finish.

St Kilda’s marquee ahead Max King threatened to blow open the sport, however had a wayward night time in entrance of the sticks, ending with 1.7.

Dissent rule examined

After the AFL’s footy operations boss Brad Scott made it clear that umpires would crack down on abuse, it took simply minutes for the shored-up interpretation to come back underneath scrutiny.