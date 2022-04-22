High five: St Kilda dig deep to hold off GWS, notch five straight wins
Greene solely had eight touches to half-time, however that included 5 rating involvements, two intercepts and three photographs at purpose for 1.2. But the Giants simply didn’t have sufficient forward-50 provide within the second half to permit Greene to have a larger affect.
It was a combined night time for St Kilda’s small ahead Higgins, who additionally had 1.2 to his title within the first half, which included two missed set photographs from inside 20 metres. But he kicked three essential objectives within the third time period, to offer his aspect again the lead, and was arguably one of the best participant on the bottom by night time’s finish.
St Kilda’s marquee ahead Max King threatened to blow open the sport, however had a wayward night time in entrance of the sticks, ending with 1.7.
Dissent rule examined
After the AFL’s footy operations boss Brad Scott made it clear that umpires would crack down on abuse, it took simply minutes for the shored-up interpretation to come back underneath scrutiny.
Preuss was known as for holding the person, after having a fist filled with Marshall’s jumper in a boundary throw-in ruck contest close to the Saints purpose. The infringement was clear, however Preuss regarded able to quiz the umpire earlier than deciding to place his fingers on his head and settle for the choice.
The umpires then ignored a possible infringement for dissent by Ben Long after he was penalised for a harmful sort out. Long expressed his displeasure at being pinged, earlier than additionally taming his response.
Daniel McKenzie was the primary to get penalised for dissent within the second quarter, after he gestured in the direction of the bottom, making an attempt to argue that the ball had hit the bottom in a marking contest paid to Callan Ward. The umpire paid a 50-metre penalty, which led to a Giants purpose.
Saints champion and commentator Nick Riewoldt described the inconsistencies as a “farce” throughout Fox Footy’s half-time protection.
Young gun injured
Mature-age recruit Hayes suffered an ACL tear within the opening time period, which may mark the top of his first season within the league.
The 26-year-old’s knee appeared to offer manner in a marking contest with Nick Haynes, and the Saint tried to play on, however his left knee once more appeared to shift inwards when he tried to cease abruptly on the mark in entrance of his bench.
The tall ahead was substituted out for Jarrod Lienert earlier than quarter-time, with Josh Battle pressured into the ruck within the second half.
GWS Giants 3.4, 7.7, 7.9, 8.12 (60)
St Kilda 4.5, 5.8, 9.12, 10.17 (77)
Goals: Giants: M Flynn, C Ward 2, T Greene, B Hill, H Himmelberg, B Preuss. Saints: J Higgins 4, B Crouch, J Gresham, J Hayes, M King, R Marshall.
Best: Giants: B Preuss, M Flynn, C Ward, J Kelly, N Haynes. St Kilda: J Higgins, J Steele, J Sinclair, M King, J Battle
VOTES:
8 – Jack Higgins (St Kilda)
7 – Jack Steele (St Kilda)
7 – Jack Sinclair (St Kilda)
7 – Brayden Preuss (GWS Giants)
7 – Matt Flynn (GWS Giants)