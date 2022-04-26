High oil prices to power Gulf economies amid inflation risks

The Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) financial development will speed up this yr to a tempo not seen in a decade, in accordance with a Reuters ballot of economists, who mentioned excessive inflation and a slowing world economic system had been the most important draw back dangers.

Crude costs, a significant driver for Gulf economies, shot up after Russia invaded Ukraine in February and have remained elevated, giving a significant enhance to economies within the oil and gas-rich area.

An April 12-22 Reuters ballot predicted development total within the six GCC economies would common 5.9 p.c this yr, which might be the quickest since 2012.

“GCC economies have seen a relatively strong start to 2022. The hydrocarbons sectors have benefited from increased oil production so far this year, with crude oil production up 12 percent on Q1 2021 for the UAE and 19 percent over the same period for Saudi Arabia,” mentioned Khtija Haque, chief economist at Emirates NBD.

“Survey data for the first quarter of the year point to a solid expansion in non-oil sectors as well, with strong growth in business activity and new work in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.”

For Saudi Arabia, the area’s largest economic system and world-leading exporter of crude oil, about 80 p.c – or 17 of twenty-two contributors – upgraded their forecasts from the earlier ballot in January.

It was anticipated to develop 6.3 p.c in 2022, up from the 5.7 p.c forecast three months in the past, earlier than slowing to three.2 p.c development subsequent yr. If that occurs, 2022 development could be the quickest since 2011, when oil averaged round $111 per barrel.

The anticipated development in Kuwait at 6.4 p.c, and within the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at 5.6 p.c, could be the quickest in round a decade. Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain are anticipated to develop round 4 p.c, the quickest in a number of years.

However, when requested for the highest two draw back dangers to GCC economies this yr, 10 of 12 economists who answered an extra query mentioned excessive inflation and a slowdown within the world economic system.

Inflation in a lot of the GCC economies has risen in current months towards the backdrop of excessive meals costs brought on by the Russia-Ukraine warfare.

Although modest compared to many different nations, GCC inflation is anticipated to rise above 2 p.c this yr, with the best median forecast for Qatar at 3.5 p.c, and the bottom for Saudi Arabia at 2.5 p.c.

“In the face of higher commodity and global food prices, we have revised our 2022 inflation forecast for the GCC region to be about 3.5 percent from around 2.5 percent,” famous Ilker Domac, regional head of economics at Citi.

“Since GCC countries import 85 percent of their food, a sustained upward pressure on international food prices could pose a challenge for policymakers in the region.”

Also, uncertainty brought on by the battle in Ukraine may have an opposed affect on a world economic system simply rising from the ravages of the pandemic.

The International Monetary Fund final week slashed its 2022 world development forecast, citing warfare affect and describing inflation as a “clear and present danger.”

The GCC, extremely depending on revenues from vitality exports, would face weaker demand from an financial slowdown – particularly in China, one of many world’s greatest oil and fuel importers.

“From the regional perspective, global growth concerns become a worry if they hit oil prices. Price pressures are certainly being felt though on the assumption inflation eases into 2023, the present trends should not derail efforts to keep non-oil sector recoveries on track,” mentioned Maya Senussi, senior economist at Oxford Economics.

