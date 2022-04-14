High pollen levels in Australia nothing to be sneezed at, expert warns
Navarro heads the Mucosal Immunology Research Group at QIMR Berghofer together with her analysis specializing in using parasites equivalent to hookworm to develop new remedies for allergic reactions.
She mentioned she hoped that sooner or later there could be a extra complete option to stop extreme allergic reactions in folks throughout pollen spikes.
“The focus of my research is the gut, because we know the gut is essential to immune function, so we know maintaining a good microbiome can really help against allergies,” she mentioned.
“But that isn’t something that you can switch on and off, you can’t eat a few more fruits and veg if the pollen count is high and you’ll be OK, it needs to be a long-term behaviour to reap the benefits in the long run.”
It’s believed the current moist climate is the reason for the pollen spike, with the persistent rain over the summer time months inflicting far more plant development than typical, resulting in a spike in pollen throughout what must be a interval when plant development is slowing because the climate turns into cooler and drier.
“It’s quite striking. It’s quite alarming that the rate of change in grass pollen levels is so severe,” mentioned Professor Janet Davies from QUT’s School of Health.
“In some ways, it’s explainable by the fact that we know that it’s a La Nina year, but our recent research suggests that rainfall is not the only driver – temperature and particularly mean maximum monthly temperature is really important as well.”
Almost one-in-five folks in Australia expertise hay fever and amongst folks with bronchial asthma, as many as 80 per cent even have hay fever.
People with recognized bronchial asthma who’re liable to assaults are inspired to observe their situation over the subsequent few days and seek the advice of their physician in the event that they really feel unwell, with round 39,000 folks hospitalised annually as a result of an bronchial asthma assault.