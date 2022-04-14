High pollen levels in Australia nothing to be sneezed at, expert warns

Navarro heads the Mucosal Immunology Research Group at QIMR Berghofer together with her analysis specializing in using parasites equivalent to hookworm to develop new remedies for allergic reactions.

She mentioned she hoped that sooner or later there could be a extra complete option to stop extreme allergic reactions in folks throughout pollen spikes.

“The focus of my research is the gut, because we know the gut is essential to immune function, so we know maintaining a good microbiome can really help against allergies,” she mentioned.

“But that isn’t something that you can switch on and off, you can’t eat a few more fruits and veg if the pollen count is high and you’ll be OK, it needs to be a long-term behaviour to reap the benefits in the long run.”