High roller turned over more than $2 billion at Star casino, inquiry told

A high-roller and billionaire property developer turned over greater than $2 billion at The Star on line casino in Sydney within the 14 years to 2021, an inquiry heard.

The inquiry into Star’s suitability to carry a on line casino licence heard Phillip Dong Fang Lee, who was one of many on line casino’s “largest patrons by turnover”, misplaced an estimated $57 million on the venue throughout the identical interval.

Billionaire property developer Phillip Dong Fang Lee giving proof to the Bell Review into The Star’s on line casino licence. Credit:Suppllied

It comes as Star Entertainment Group stated its chairman John O’Neill would temporarily fill the chief govt function after the on line casino group’s boss Matt Bekier resigned on Monday amid explosive proof aired on the inquiry.

Star Entertainment Group’s basic supervisor of monetary crime Kevin Houlihan continued his proof earlier than the inquiry on Friday.