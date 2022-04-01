High roller turned over more than $2 billion at Star casino, inquiry told
A high-roller and billionaire property developer turned over greater than $2 billion at The Star on line casino in Sydney within the 14 years to 2021, an inquiry heard.
The inquiry into Star’s suitability to carry a on line casino licence heard Phillip Dong Fang Lee, who was one of many on line casino’s “largest patrons by turnover”, misplaced an estimated $57 million on the venue throughout the identical interval.
It comes as Star Entertainment Group stated its chairman John O’Neill would temporarily fill the chief govt function after the on line casino group’s boss Matt Bekier resigned on Monday amid explosive proof aired on the inquiry.
Star Entertainment Group’s basic supervisor of monetary crime Kevin Houlihan continued his proof earlier than the inquiry on Friday.
Counsel helping the inquiry, Naomi Sharp, SC, pointed Mr Houlihan to a “very lengthy” doc detailing Mr Lee’s transaction historical past at The Star.
Mr Houlihan accepted Mr Lee’s data confirmed a complete turnover of $2.275 billion for the interval from July 2007 to June 2021.
Mr Lee misplaced $57 million playing on the on line casino in that very same interval, the inquiry heard, though Mr Houlihan prompt that was “not a 100 per cent accurate record” as a result of method The Star’s algorithm for calculating such figures labored.
The inquiry heard Mr Lee was additionally The Star’s “biggest user” of the China UnionPay (CUP) debit card, which he had used to withdraw about $100 million.