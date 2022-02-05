High school in Canada named after Prince Andrew to change name
“We are changing the name to move in a different direction due to the negative reports about Prince Andrew,” college principal Craig Campbell instructed CNN in an e-mail. “We hope to build our identity as a positive, supportive school community with a name to match.”
Local residents may have an opportunity to submit title ideas to a six-person renaming committee that features college students, employees and group members. The high three names will then be advisable to the Halifax Regional Centre for Education, which may have last approval.
The allegations in opposition to the prince have tarnished his public standing and prompted different members of the royal household to distance themselves from the Duke of York.
The Canadian college joins a prolonged record of establishments which have determined to take away ties to controversial namesakes in recent times.