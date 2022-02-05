High school in Canada named after Prince Andrew to change name

“We are changing the name to move in a different direction due to the negative reports about Prince Andrew,” college principal Craig Campbell instructed CNN in an e-mail. “We hope to build our identity as a positive, supportive school community with a name to match.”

Local residents may have an opportunity to submit title ideas to a six-person renaming committee that features college students, employees and group members. The high three names will then be advisable to the Halifax Regional Centre for Education, which may have last approval.