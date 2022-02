“We are changing the name to move in a different direction due to the negative reports about Prince Andrew,” college principal Craig Campbell instructed CNN in an e-mail. “We hope to build our identity as a positive, supportive school community with a name to match.”

Local residents may have an opportunity to submit title ideas to a six-person renaming committee that features college students, employees and group members. The high three names will then be advisable to the Halifax Regional Centre for Education, which may have last approval.

The college’s determination follows a ruling from a New York choose earlier this month that a civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew may move forward

The 61-year-old royal is being sued by Virginia Giuffre, who alleges she was trafficked by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and compelled to carry out intercourse acts with the prince on the age of 17. Prince Andrew has vigorously denied these claims.