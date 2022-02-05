Americas

High school in Canada named after Prince Andrew to change name

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham22 seconds ago
26 1 minute read


“We are changing the name to move in a different direction due to the negative reports about Prince Andrew,” college principal Craig Campbell instructed CNN in an e-mail. “We hope to build our identity as a positive, supportive school community with a name to match.”

Local residents may have an opportunity to submit title ideas to a six-person renaming committee that features college students, employees and group members. The high three names will then be advisable to the Halifax Regional Centre for Education, which may have last approval.

The college’s determination follows a ruling from a New York choose earlier this month that a civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew may move forward.
The 61-year-old royal is being sued by Virginia Giuffre, who alleges she was trafficked by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and compelled to carry out intercourse acts with the prince on the age of 17. Prince Andrew has vigorously denied these claims.

The allegations in opposition to the prince have tarnished his public standing and prompted different members of the royal household to distance themselves from the Duke of York.

A Florida school board is renaming middle and high schools honoring Confederate leaders
Most just lately, Prince Andrew was stripped of his honorary military titles and charities. A royal supply confirmed to CNN’s Max Foster Prince Andrew can even not use the type “His Royal Highness” in any official capability.

The Canadian college joins a prolonged record of establishments which have determined to take away ties to controversial namesakes in recent times.

Across the United States, college boards and districts have opted to search out new names for faculties named after Confederate leaders or different public figures — comparable to actor Bill Cosby, who noticed his title faraway from buildings, workshops and a professorship as a criminal trial against him unfolded.



Source link

Tags
Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham22 seconds ago
26 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button