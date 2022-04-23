High security at Uddhav Thackeray home on MLA-MP couple’s ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ plan

A warning by two Maharashtra leaders – Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Ravi Rana and his spouse impartial Member of Parliament (MP) Navneet Rana – has prompted the Mumbai Police to tighten the safety outdoors chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s Bandra dwelling – Matoshree. Last week, Ravi Rana had threatened to chant “Hanuman Chalisa” outdoors the CM’s dwelling.

“Uddhav Saheb has forgotten Hindutva, the ideology on which he sought votes and bought seats (for his get together). He has forgotten the teachings of Balasaheb. So, we are going to recite Hanuman Chalisa outdoors Matoshree at 9 am on Saturday to remind the CM of Balasaheb’s teachings. We will go peacefully and won’t trigger any inconvenience to Mumbaikars,” he had instructed reporters.

#WATCH Shiv Sena staff protest outdoors the residence of Amravati MP Navneet Rana in Mumbai because the MP plans to chant Hanuman Chalisa alongside together with her husband MLA Ravi Rana outdoors ‘Matoshree’ the residence of #Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/OR7CQQpWlk — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022

While police personnel remained deployed outdoors the CM’s dwelling on Saturday morning, Shiv Sena staff have been seen protesting outdoors the couple’s dwelling in Mumbai.

In a video shared on Ravi Rana’s Facebook, the couple alleged that police was not letting them out.

“We are waiting, we’ll keep Hanuman Chalisa in front of us. We’re waiting to teach them a lesson,” former Mumbai Mayor and Shiv Sena chief Kishori Pednekar instructed ANI outdoors the CM’s dwelling.

(With inputs from ANI)