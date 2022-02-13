World
High waves kill 10 during Indonesia beach ritual – Times of India
JAKARTA: At least 10 Indonesians died after tidal waves swept away a gaggle of individuals meditating on a seaside throughout Sunday’s early hours, police mentioned.
The group of 23 individuals was holding palms and meditating on Payangan seaside, East Java province, shortly after midnight.
“They were too close to the sea and could not save themselves when the tidal waves came and swept them away,” native police chief Hery Purnomo advised TVOne.
Ten our bodies had been retrieved from the ocean and 12 individuals rescued alive. One extra individual, a 40-year-old man, was nonetheless unaccounted for.
It was unclear what sort of ritual the group was performing within the predominantly Muslim area, Purnomo mentioned, however it was led by a religious guru who survived the incident and could be questioned.
Local media reported that a few of the victims, who all got here from close by cities, have been associated.
Regional army commander Batara Pangaribuan advised TVOne the seaside was often guarded and closed after darkish however the group someway discovered a approach onto it.
Officials had warned guests to not swim or get too near the water due to latest experiences of excessive waves.
“The beach has been relatively quiet lately because of the pandemic and even if there are visitors they would just sit around and not swim because of the high waves,” Pangaribuan mentioned.
High tides and powerful waves are widespread on Indonesian seashores, the place security measures for guests are sometimes missing.
Last yr two home vacationers died after they have been taken by the waves on a seaside in Malang district, East Java.
And in 2019, 5 individuals vacationing on a seaside in Lampung province died after being swept away by excessive waves.
