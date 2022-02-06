High winds derail men’s downhill ski final at the Winter Olympics

toggle caption Tom Pennington/Getty Images

BEIJING — The males’s downhill alpine ski occasion, the primary marquee contest of the 2022 Winter Olympics, was postponed resulting from excessive winds on the Yanqing course. Olympic organizers stated the competitors will now be held Monday.

Race officers initially delayed the occasion by a number of hours earlier than deciding to postpone the competitors altogether.

Yanqing was constructed particularly for the Beijing Winter Games and has by no means staged a global competitors earlier than this one, making the course totally unknown to athletes. Sunday’s occasion delay comes after skiers handled three consecutive days of cancellations or delays to their apply runs — leaving little time to get accommodated to the brand new course.

Four years in the past, in the course of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, sturdy winds additionally wreaked havoc on the alpine schedule.

Yanqing, nicknamed “The Rock,” is greater than 60 miles northwest from Beijing and positioned excessive atop the Xiaohaituo Mountain. It requires taking a number of buses, a practice, and gondola lifts to get to the highest. It’s been touted by Olympics personnel as “one of the best racing mountains in the world.” But designers of the course are relying totally on man-made snow on the in any other case dry, barren mountain.

The winds have been unpredictable, Markus Waldner, a race referee, stated Saturday.

“In the morning it’s north, north-west, but then it’s turning,” he stated.

Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Following suggestions from Austrian skier Matthias Mayer, Waldner stated officers believed persevering with Saturday’s apply run would’ve been too dangerous.

Some athletes began to fret this weekend in regards to the influence that may have on their remaining competitors. Only three skiers had been been capable of check run alongside the observe as of Saturday.

Austria’s Daniel Hemetsberger stated those that acquired on the market have an unfair benefit over the others. He thinks all of them ought to’ve have continued on as deliberate, regardless of the wind.

“The wind was really heavy in the middle part, but I think we had the opportunity to slow down there,” he stated.

He went on to say that the one harmful a part of the slope was the soar, however that the boys might’ve safely slowed down in that space.

“We are all grown-up athletes, we are all professionals, we could do this,” he stated.

Waldner stated he accepts the criticism. Alpine snowboarding being an out of doors sport, means unpredictability is a part of the package deal, he stated.

“This is force majeure,” he stated. “We’re an outdoor sport, force majeure, and we make always decisions in terms of safety. Due to safety we made this decision, very simple.”