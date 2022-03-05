Higher food prices, slump in trade and dwindling food supplies, how the war in Ukraine could hit Africa

African economists sound the alarm over a looming and certain catastrophic reducing of commerce volumes between the continent and its warring companions if Russia’s broadly condemned incursion into Ukraine is not short-lived.

But these positive factors are on the verge of eroding shortly, analysts fear, signaling a extreme disruption in Africa’s meals circumstances if Russia’s army operation in Ukraine persists.

‘Three months away from starvation’

Parts of Africa could possibly be plunged into starvation in as quick as three months if Russia’s invasion of Ukraine lingers, says Wandile Sihlobo, the Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa.

“In the short term, between now and three months, the conflict will affect food supply primarily from a pricing perspective,” Sihlobo informed CNN.

“As net importers of products like wheat, which influences bread and cereals, sunflower oil and maize, African countries are fairly exposed on some of these supplies that are coming out of Russia and Ukraine. There will be challenges if the war continues for more than three months — because ordinarily, countries usually keep stock of supplies for three to five months.”

Sihlobo explains that the Ukraine warfare additionally comes at a nasty time for Africa given the present expertise of a severe drought in its eastern subregion , which has taken a success on meals costs.

“Food prices are already high now. If the war stretches, there will be millions of Africans that will be in hunger. We are already expecting millions of people to be in hunger in the areas affected by the drought, so the ongoing conflict will worsen that,” he stated.

Africa’s largest economies similar to Nigeria, Egypt, South Africa, Algeria, and Kenya are main importers of Russia’s agricultural exports, placing them liable to additional spikes in meals costs if commerce is disrupted.

Sihlobo provides that sanctions focused at Russia might additionally complicate Africa’s exports.

“Africa exports fruits and vegetables to Russia and Ukraine. Seven percent of South Arica’s citrus goes to Russia, 14 percent of South Africa’s apples and pears goes to Russia. Egypt and Tunisia also export fruits and vegetables to Russia. The challenge with all of these countries is that with all of the sanctions that are placed on Russia by the US and European countries, it influences the financial services sector… even if the logistics will not be immediately affected, it will disrupt the payment system to all of the exporting countries to Russia,” he informed CNN.

Development economist Ndumiso Hadebe agrees that “Africa is likely to see disturbances in the supply chains that pertain to goods and services that are exported and imported between Russia and Africa” as Russia is slammed with a barrage of sanctions by critics of its Ukraine invasion.

Taking sides on the battle

Hadebe tells CNN that Africa’s largely muted response in the direction of the Russia – Ukraine battle could collapse for a extra direct stance on events concerned within the warfare if preventing intensifies.

Only a handful of governments on the continent have spoken out within the aftermath of the assaults, with the African Union urging Russia’s respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“There will be significant pressure from a multilateral relations point of view as African countries may be forced to take a position on the conflict that is happening between Russia and Ukraine, and that may either adversely or positively affect the relationship between Africa and Russia going forward,” Hadebe says.

For Russian tutorial, Irina Filatova, taking sides will not profit Africa.

“It won’t be in Africa’s benefit to take sides. I think that Africa can try to remain neutral,” stated Filatova, who makes a speciality of Russian and African historical past.

Beyond agriculture, Russia is increasing its affect in African states troubled with insurgency by offering various army options from these supplied by its Western counterparts, which are sometimes decided by human rights concerns.

Russian mercenaries have regularly come underneath allegations of human rights infractions within the Central African Republic and different components of Africa the place they have been contracted by regional governments to fight native rebels.

However, Russia has denied hyperlinks to personal army contractors such because the Wagner Group, which is accused of the abuses.

Hadebe informed CNN that arms commerce is “one of the key features that have defined the trade relationship between Russia and Africa.”

“Russia is the largest exporter of weapons to sub-Saharan Africa in particular.”

Africa accounted for 18 % of Russian arms exports between 2016 and 2020, based on data by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

According to Filatova, Russia’s prospects of doubling down on its pursuits in Africa could also be increased within the aftermath of the Ukraine warfare.

“Russia will be much more interested in maintaining relations with African countries than it was until now… It has already started to develop these relations but in the situation of the global isolation by the western world, it will definitely try to maintain relations with Africa,” she informed CNN.