Highlights, Australia vs Sri Lanka, 4th T20I at Melbourne: Hosts beat visitors by 6 wickets – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toss information: Australia skipper Aaron Finch received the toss and selected to bowl within the fourth Twenty20 worldwide towards Sri Lanka on the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

The residence facet have an unassailable 3-0 lead within the five-match collection and opted to relaxation bowling kingpins Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc for the ultimate two video games forward of their upcoming tour of Pakistan.

That means Jhye Richardson, Daniel Sams and Kane Richardson will shoulder the tempo load.

Adam Zampa returns after being rested for recreation three and can reunite with Ashton Agar to kind a two-pronged spin assault. Agar can be set to open once more, after being promoted to the position within the third recreation at Canberra.

Sri Lanka are with out star leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga as soon as extra as he recovers from Covid-19 whereas speedster Nuwan Thushara misses out with a facet pressure.

Lahiru Kumara replaces Thushara and Jeffrey Vandersay retains his place for Hasaranga.

Teams

Australia: Ashton Agar, Ben McDermott, Aaron Finch (capt), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Daniel Sams, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS) and Sam Nogajski (AUS)

TV Umpire: Donovan Koch (AUS)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

With inputs from AFP

