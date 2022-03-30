Highlights, Australia vs West Indies, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 1st semi-final: Aussies reach final with 157-run win – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toggle between the tabs above to modify between fast scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: Australia tackle West Indies within the first semi-final of the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 at Basin Reserve in Wellington.

The two groups set to battle it out on Wednesday couldn’t have had extra totally different routes to the semi-final.

Australia sewed up a semi-final spot with two video games to go whereas the Maroon Warriors might solely watch on as South Africa defeated India within the final over of the ultimate group recreation to verify the Windies’ place within the ultimate 4.

It maybe places the stress on Australia – and that is one thing they’ve been constructing in direction of since their defeat to India within the semi-finals of the 2017 version.

They bounced again with consecutive ICC Women’s T20 World Cup wins and are actually on a quest to carry each trophies on the similar time.

Captain Meg Lanning has effectively and really led from the entrance, racking up the very best rating of the group stage with 135 not out in opposition to South Africa.

She sits second within the general run charts behind Laura Wolvaardt, and her vice-captain Rachael Haynes is one place behind her.

Despite Australia’s dominance, they are saying they’re a facet nonetheless trying to find an ideal recreation and got a scare by newcomers Bangladesh of their ultimate match of the league levels.

While the wickets have been evenly shared amongst Australia’s bowlers – spin trio Jess Jonassen, Ashleigh Gardner and Alana King all have eight – one West Indies participant is topping all of the charts.

Hayley Matthews has loved a stellar match, scoring the primary century of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 with 119 in opposition to New Zealand within the opening recreation, additionally taking two wickets.

She has continued to pile on the runs and sits eleventh with 226, essentially the most of any of the West Indies gamers, and she or he is out entrance as their greatest wicket-taker too.

Matthews is the one participant on this ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup to have opened the batting and bowling and is flourishing underneath the stress, having taken 10 wickets together with career-best figures of 4 for 15 in opposition to Bangladesh.

Australia gained by seven wickets when the 2 sides met within the group levels, additionally in Wellington, and had been additionally the victors within the 2013 ultimate, the one time the West Indies have progressed to the showpiece.

So, whereas Stafanie Taylor’s facet will probably be on the lookout for revenge, Lanning will probably be hoping to take care of Australia’s sterling file in opposition to the West Indies having misplaced solely as soon as in 13 ODI conferences.

Squads:

Australia: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy(w), Meg Lanning(c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Grace Harris, Nicola Carey, Amanda Wellington

West Indies: Deandra Dottin, Rashada Williams, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor(c), Shemaine Campbelle(w), Chedean Nation, Kycia Knight, Afy Fletcher, Chinelle Henry, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman, Aaliyah Alleyne, Cherry Ann Fraser

