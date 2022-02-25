Highlights, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd ODI at Chattogram: Tigers win by 88 runs, seal series – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toss replace: Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal received the toss and determined to bat first within the second one-international in opposition to Afghanistan on Friday.

The hosts, who recovered from 45-6 to beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets within the first recreation, had an unchanged lineup.

Afghanistan made three adjustments to the facet in a bid to stage the three-match sequence which concludes Monday.

Batter Riaz Hasan, allrounder Azmatullah Omarzai and left-arm pacer Farid Ahmad Malik got here in to the facet instead of Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib and Yamin Ahmadzai.

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Riaz Hasan, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

With inputs from AP

