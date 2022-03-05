Highlights, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I at Dhaka: Visitors beat hosts to level series – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toggle between the tabs above to modify between fast scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss information: Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad gained the toss and elected to bat first within the second Twenty20 worldwide in opposition to Afghanistan on the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday.

Bangladesh lead the two-match collection 1-0 after successful Thursday’s opening encounter by 61 runs.

Mushfiqur Rahim returned to the Bangladesh squad for his a centesimal T20I after lacking the primary recreation resulting from harm. Batsman Yasir Ali made the way in which for him.

Afghanistan introduced two modifications changing Mujib ur Rahman and Qais Ahmad with Sharafuddin Ashraf and Usman Ghani.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Mohammad Naim, Munim Shahriar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Usman Ghani, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Umpires: Gazi Sohel (BAN), Masudur Rahman (BAN).

TV umpire: Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)

Match referee: Akhtar Ahmad (BAN)

With AFP inputs

