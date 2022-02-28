Highlights, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI in Chattogram, Full Cricket Score: Afghans win final ODI by seven wickets – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toggle between the tabs above to change between fast scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

2nd ODI Report: Liton Das struck 100 and shared a file 202-run stand with Mushfiqur Rahim to arrange an 88-run win for Bangladesh within the second one-day worldwide towards Afghanistan in Chittagong on Friday.

Liton’s 136 off 126 balls guided the hosts to 306-4 on the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, earlier than they bowled out the guests for 218 to take an unassailable 2-0 lead within the three-match sequence.

Mushfiqur hit 86 off 93 balls to play his half earlier than Taskin Ahmed (2-31) and Shakib Al Hasan (2-38) mixed with different bowlers to wrap up the Afghanistan innings in 45.1 overs.

Afghanistan misplaced their first three wickets cheaply and had been dealing with humiliation at 34-3 earlier than Najibullah Zadran (54) and Rahmat Shah (52) lifted them with an 89-run stand for the fourth wicket.

But Taskin bowled Shah to interrupt the partnership after which dismissed Zadran to place Bangladesh firmly in management.

Bangladesh had been in early hassle, once they opted to bat just for left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi to entice Tamim Iqbal leg-before for 12 and Rashid Khan to eliminate Shakib (20) off his second ball.

But Liton and Mushfiqur steadied the ship.

Liton introduced up his fifth ODI century with a 4 off Rashid and hit 16 fours and two sixes in his innings.

Fareed Ahmad dismissed Liton and Mushfiqur off successive deliveries however not earlier than they surpassed Bangladesh’s earlier highest third-wicket ODI partnership of 176 runs, set by Tamim and Mushfiqur towards Pakistan in 2015.

“The partnership Liton and Mushy created was amazing,” mentioned Bangladesh captain Tamim. “Though we did not finish well with the bat the bowlers did the job for us.”

Fareed completed with 2-56 for Afghanistan, enjoying his first match within the sequence.

“We conceded a few too many in the early overs and then that partnership between Mushy and Liton took the game away from us,” lamented Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi.

It was the second Bangladesh partnership file of the sequence, after a seventh-wicket stand between Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan took them to a four-wicket victory within the first match on Wednesday.

The third and ultimate match of the sequence will likely be held on Monday on the identical floor.

With AFP inputs