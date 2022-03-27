Highlights, England vs Bangladesh, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: Heather Knight and Co reach semis with 100-run win – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

England batter Tammy Beaumont insists her facet are peaking on the proper time forward of their essential closing group stage recreation in opposition to Bangladesh on the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022.

T oggle between the tabs above to change between fast scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

A fourth straight win will safe England’s passage to the semi-finals and mark an unimaginable turnaround after a hat-trick of losses seemed like ending the defending champions’ title defence on the first hurdle.

There is not any scarcity of motivation for Heather Knight’s facet who know {that a} massive win in opposition to Bangladesh will assist enhance their internet run fee and provides them a superb probability of ending third and avoiding table-toppers Australia, who gained seven from seven within the group stage, within the knockout section.

“I think we obviously started a little bit slow in the comp, but our bowlers are certainly peaking at the right time,” mentioned opener Beaumont.

“Katherine Brunt seemed in actually good rhythm final recreation, Kate Cross all through has been good, Sophie Ecclestone too and everybody’s chipping in the place they’ll.

“With the batting, we’ve not had that stable opening partnership but. We have not received previous 31 I believe, so it was good to see Danni go on and get some good runs final recreation.

“And there’s been contributions throughout. I do feel like we’re starting to get there and play our best cricket as we come into the back end of this tournament.”

Beaumont was the Player of the Tournament on the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2017 as her 410 runs helped fireplace England to glory on dwelling soil.

This time round she remains to be averaging 35 regardless of her final three knocks in opposition to Pakistan, New Zealand and India totalling simply 28, however Beaumont isn’t the slightest bit involved about her kind.

She defined: “I do not actually really feel like I’m out of shape. I believe it was just a few video games in the past I scored 50 in opposition to South Africa.

“So, I think when the games come thick and fast, you’re never far away from a good performance. I felt pretty good in some of the games and got some good balls, so I’m not too worried.”

Bangladesh gave Australia a scare after lowering the world No.1 facet to 70 for 5 in pursuit of 136 earlier than Beth Mooney’s unbeaten 66 ensured the 2013 champions topped the group stage with an ideal seven wins.

And Beaumont is cautious about what surprises the Bangladesh spin assault may have in retailer for her facet on what can be one other windy Wellington day as the perimeters sq. off for the primary time in ODIs.

She added: “They received just a few early wickets in opposition to Australia, so it should be actually key to begin working in opposition to them tomorrow.

“They do not bowl with that a lot tempo and so they’ve received a variety of spinners. So that is going to be a problem and significantly right here at Wellington.

“It looks like it’s going to be really windy one way hitting into the wind. So, we have to be very smart with that.”

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana revealed her facet are usually not planning to let England sweep their means out of hassle in opposition to their sluggish bowlers, with off-spinner Salma Khatun in red-hot kind having ripped by means of Australia’s fabled prime three of Alyssa Healy, Rachael Haynes and Meg Lanning on the similar venue on Friday.

She mentioned: “We plan for every particular person crew each time. We have a superb spin assault, so we’re going to plan in opposition to them and never allow them to play the type of pictures they’re used to enjoying.

“Obviously, our bowling unit so far is doing well, so I’m hoping they will do the same thing tomorrow.”

Nigar admits she is hoping her batters come good in opposition to England as Bangladesh, who can not make the semi-finals, purpose to exit the match with a closing flourish on the Basin Reserve.

She added: “What we did in opposition to Australia was like a bowlers’ present. I hope that the highest order can even bounce again in tomorrow’s recreation.

“It’s the last game and we want to take all the positives back home.”

With inputs from ICC Media Zone

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.