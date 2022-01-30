Highlights, India vs Bangladesh, ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022: India setup semis against Australia with 5-wicket win – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022, India vs Bangladesh, Live Score and Updates: So, the U19 World Cup 2022 semi-finals are set! England vs Afghanistan on 1 February, and India vs Australia on 2 February. That’s all for now, however we’ll be returning with LIVE protection for India’s semi-final. Until then, goodbye and good night time!

Preview: India face Bangladesh of their Super League quarter-final conflict of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 in Antigua on Saturday.

The Boys in Blue ended the group stage unbeaten to prime Group B with six factors, however following their opening win over South Africa, captain Yash Dhull and 5 others returned constructive for COVID-19.

However, Dhull and 4 others- Yash’s deputy Shaik Rasheed, Aradhya Yadav, Manav Parakh and Sidharth Yadav, have since recovered from coronavirus, and can be found for the last-eight conflict.

Just when key gamers are prone to return to motion, India, nonetheless, have suffered a recent setback with stand-in skipper Nishant Sindhu testing constructive for the virus.

News company PTI on Friday reported that left-arm spinner Aneeshwar Gautam would are available in as a alternative for Nishant within the squad.

Performance smart for India, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (228 runs) and Raj Bawa (217 runs) have been India’s main run-getters, with each of them having scored a century every.

Those two will probably be essential in offering stability to their batting and will probably be anticipated to proceed their spectacular present.

Bawa, in reality, along with his knock of 162* in opposition to Uganda, surpassed Shikhar Dhawan’s knock of 158 to register the best particular person rating by an Indian on the U19 World Cup.

Left-arm orthodox bowler Vicky Ostwal is India’s prime wicket-taker in the intervening time, with seven scalps from three video games.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh’s solely defeat within the group stage got here in opposition to England, once they had been bundled out for simply 97. England chased it down comfortably with seven wickets to spare.

Bangladesh would then go on to beat Canada and UAE of their remaining video games to qualify for the Super League quarters by ending second.

Here’s all it’s good to know concerning the India-Bangladesh U19 World Cup quarter-final:

When will the Super League quarter-final match between India U19 and Bangladesh U19 happen?

The Super League quarter-final match between India U19 and Bangladesh U19 will happen on 29 January, 2022

What is the venue for the match?

The venue for India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match is Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua.

When will the match begin?

The match is scheduled to start at 6.30 pm IST, with the toss at 6 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 match?

The match will probably be telecast on Star Sports Network. The reside streaming of the match will even be accessible on Disney + Hotstar. You may also browse firstpost.com for reside updates and over-by-over commentary.