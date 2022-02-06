Highlights, India vs England, U19 World Cup Final, Full cricket score: India clinch record fifth title with thrilling win – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India vs England, Live cricket rating, U19 World Cup Final: India clinch the U19 World Cup trophy for a report fifth time, whereas England will head again dwelling with their heads held excessive, regardless of a heartbreaking defeat. That’s all we have now for you from this match. Hope you’ve got loved the protection as a lot as we did. Until subsequent time, it is goodbye and keep protected!

Preview: India lock horns with England within the remaining of the 2022 U-19 World Cup at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

It’s the BIG one. The remaining of the U-19 World Cup. It’s a well-known stage for India and a reasonably unfamiliar one for England. This is India’s fourth remaining in a row within the U-19 World Cup, eighth total whereas it is simply the second for England and their first in 24 years.

England gained the trophy in 1998, beating New Zealand and after that that is simply the second time they’ve reached the ultimate.

Both the groups have had a dominating marketing campaign to this point and that is what makes this remaining an thrilling contest. England had dominated the group phases however confronted a stiff competitors from Afghanistan within the semis. England held their nerve and edged Afghanistan by 15 runs within the rain curtailed match. India however thumped Australia by 96 runs. Captain Yash Dhull and vice captain Shaik Rasheed placed on a mammoth 204-run stand off 200 balls to propel India to a aggressive 290. The bowlers then carried ahead the momentum and bundled Australia out for 194.

Dhull will once more be India’s go to man within the remaining. He’s carried out very well underneath stress and delivered the products.

The English batting has largely performed effectively with 4 batters averaging 50 or extra – Thomas Prest, George Bell, Alex Horton and William Luxton. However, for them the largest menace will likely be India’s spinners. Quite a bit will rely on how they deal with the Indian spin assault which has a very good selection.

India have had an higher hand over England within the U-19 World Cups. They have gained six out of the eight matches whereas England have gained simply two.

With England trying to enhance their report towards India and intention for the second title and India trying to bag their fifth, we are able to count on a cracker of a finale.

Here’s all you could know forward of the ultimate between India and England:

When will the ultimate of the U-19 World Cup between India and England happen?

The remaining of the U-19 World Cup between India and England will happen on 5 February, 2022

What is the venue for the match?

The venue for India U19 vs England U19 remaining is at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

When will the match begin?

The match is scheduled to start at 6.30 pm IST, with the toss at 6 pm.

Which TV channels will broadcast India U19 vs England U19 match?

The match will likely be telecast on Star Sports Network. The reside streaming of the match may also be accessible on Disney + Hotstar. You may also browsefirstpost.com for reside updates and over-by-over commentary.