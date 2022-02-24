Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I Full Cricket Score: India win by 62 runs, take 1-0 lead – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st T20I at Lucknow: An enormous over for Sri Lanka however it’s too little too late. Iyer was a bit too full. Asalanka lofted one vast of lengthy off for FOUR. Chameera then slog swept one over deeep mid-wicekt for a SIX. A full toss was flicked away for FOUR after which a large very full supply was guided vast of brief third man for an additional FOUR. All by Chameera. 21 off the over. 74 wanted off 11.

Preview: India would look to proceed their profitable run from West Indies collection into going through Sri Lanka with a three-match T20I collection beginning Thursday. The three T20Is and two Test collection will get underway in Lucknow earlier than shifting to Dharamsala, Mohali and Bengaluru.

There is loads of personnel adjustments for the hosts. Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur have been rested with Deepak Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav sitting out with accidents.

This will current alternatives to Ruturaj Gaikwad amd Shreyas Iyer to indicate their capabilities to the crew administration.

Vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah is again into the fold as is Ravindra Jadeja who’s again after a two month layoff. Jadeja had picked up a knee harm in opposition to New Zealand which dominated him out of collection in opposition to South Africa after which West Indies.

“Good feeling to be back in the Indian team. Really looking forward to playing the T20 and Test series,” Jadeja mentioned in a video by the BCCI. “I am feeling so good that finally after two months, I will be playing for India,” he added.

For the guests, Ramesh Mendis, Nuwan Thushara and Ramesh Mendis are out with accidents. Wanindu Hasaranga has been pressured out of your complete T20I collection due to a optimistic COVID-19 take a look at.

When will the primary T20I between India and Sri Lanka happen?

The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka will happen on Thursday, 24 February, 2022.

What is the venue for the primary T20I between India and Sri Lanka?

The match will happen on the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

When will the match begin?

The match will start at 7 PM IST. The toss will happen at 6.30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka match?

The match might be telecast on Star Sports Network. The stay streaming of the match may also be accessible on Disney + Hotstar. You may browse Firstpost.com for stay updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka (VC), Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kamil Mishara, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Ashian Daniel (topic to ministerial approval)

