Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test at Bengaluru, Full cricket score: Ashwin picks four as IND wrap up series with big win – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd Test at Bengaluru: India full a sequence sweep of 2-0 towards Sri Lanka with a commendable win by 238 runs on this day-night Test. This Test, too ends in three days. It was a prime, all-round efficiency from India on this sequence. Vishwa Fernando is the final to depart as he’s caught by Shami at mid-off.

Day 2 report: Half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant mixed with impressed bowling on Sunday’s day two helped India eye an enormous win within the pink ball Test towards Sri Lanka.

The vacationers had been 28 for one at stumps whereas chasing a frightening 447 for victory in Bangalore. Kusal Mendis on 16 and skipper Dimuth Karunaratne on 10 had been batting at shut of play.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah trapped Lahiru Thirimanne lbw for nought to take his wickets tally to 6 within the match earlier than three followers ran on the pitch to get a selfie with Virat Kohli.

India declared their second innings on 303-9 within the closing session after Iyer made 67 and Pant smashed a 28-ball 50 — a Test report for an Indian batsman.

Bumrah backed the gameplan of the left-handed Pant who is usually criticised for throwing away his wicket after a begin.

“Every individual has a different gameplan, so he has backed his strengths,” Bumrah, the workforce’s vice-captain, mentioned of the swashbuckling batsman.

“Not every player in the team will play with the same tempo, we understand that. He is still getting more and more experience and learning about this game.”

Iyer, who hit 92 in India’s first innings whole of 252, raised his third Test fifty in his fourth match with a cracking boundary.

He placed on key partnerships together with a 45-run stand with Pant and 63 with Ravindra Jadeja, who made 22, earlier than falling lbw to Lasith Embuldeniya.

Mohammed Shami hit an unbeaten 16 earlier than skipper Rohit Sharma referred to as him again to the pavilion after the autumn of Axar Patel.

Kohli’s ton drought

India misplaced Rohit for 46 and Kohli for 13 however Pant prolonged India’s domination in his knock studded with seven fours and two sixes.

Rohit, who used his sweep and reverse sweep to good impact towards the spinners, missed out on his fifty after being caught at lengthy on whereas trying an enormous hit off Dhananjaya de Silva.

He walked again as an enormous roar erupted from a crowd welcoming Kohli, a former captain and star participant for the native Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL workforce.

But Kohli — who has not scored a world century since India’s first ever day-night Test in November 2019, and made 23 within the first innings — didn’t final lengthy as he fell lbw to Praveen Jayawickrama.

The star batsman’s Test common has fallen beneath 50 for the primary time since 2017 and he has gone with out a century for 73 worldwide innings.

In the morning, Sri Lanka, who had been already struggling after resuming at 86-6, had been dismissed for 109 inside half an hour throughout the first session to concede a lead of 143.

Bumrah added two extra to his first day’s tally of three wickets to bag his eighth five-wicket haul in 29 Tests and first on residence soil.

He defended the seemingly bowler-friendly pitch.

“Nobody is complaining about the wicket,” Bumrah advised reporters.

“Yes, everybody is finding a way and looking forward to contribute because they know if they score good runs on a tough wicket then that will give them a lot of confidence when they play on a relatively flat wicket.”

India lead the two-match sequence 1-0.

With AFP inputs

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.