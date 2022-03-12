Highlights, India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test at Bengaluru, Full cricket score: SL post 86/6 at stumps on Day 1 – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 2nd Test at Bengaluru: So India have been bowled out for 252. Had it not been for the assault by Shreyas Iyer (92), the hosts’ complete might have been a lot worse. Embuldeniya and Jayawickrama with three wickets every.

And that might be dinner break. Do be part of us in a couple of minutes for the ultimate session of play immediately, a whole session beneath lights. Now that must be fascinating.

Preview: Chasing an elusive worldwide hundred for 28 months now, Virat Kohli would hope for a turnaround at his ‘non secular dwelling’ when India tackle an under-prepared and injury-hit Sri Lanka within the second Test, with the motion unfolding beneath flood lights, from Saturday.

Interestingly, the final time Kohli reached a three-figure mark, it was a ‘Pink Ball’ recreation by which India thrashed Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in Kolkata, again in November 2019. He had scored 136 again then.

The former India skipper has taken strike in 28 innings since then however a Test hundred has remained elusive. The 33-year-old has acquired a 50-plus rating solely six occasions with highest being a knock of 79 towards South Africa in Cape Town in January this 12 months.

Now he’s returning to the M Chinnaswamy stadium, a venue which he is aware of just like the again of his palm as he has led his IPL facet Royal Challengers Bangalore right here (RCB) for a decade. That comforting familiarity with the circumstances can also assist.

Since it’s a pink ball contest, both a fit-again spin all-rounder Axar Patel or pacer Mohammed Siraj might exchange Jayant Yadav within the taking part in XI as a result of each have the power to trigger extra harm in a Day/Night recreation.

Jayant didn’t do something particular in Mohali. Even when the Sri Lankans had been struggling, he went wicket-less in his 17 overs throughout the 2 innings.

Axar, in his final Pink ball Test, had wreaked havoc along with his beneath cutters in Ahmedabad towards England, taking 11 wickets in that contest.

He even opened the assault within the second England innings.

However, if grass is left on the pitch then Siraj could be a greater choice for skipper Rohit Sharma.

Any extra change to the taking part in XI is unlikely though it is going to be attention-grabbing to see if Hanuma Vihari is given one other likelihood to bat at quantity three. Rohit had stated that it isn’t sure that the slot would stay with Vihari.

Here’s all it’s essential find out about when and the place to look at the second Test between India and Sri Lanka:

When will the second Test between India and Sri Lanka happen?

The second Test between India and Sri Lanka will start on Friday, 12 March, 2022.

What is the venue for the second Test between India and Sri Lanka?

The match will happen on the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

When will the match begin?

The match will start at 2.00 pm IST. The toss will happen at 1.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka match?

The match might be telecast on Star Sports Network. The stay streaming of the match may even be accessible on Disney + Hotstar. You may browse firstpost.com for stay updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Kona Bharat (wk), Umesh Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Priyank Panchal

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Dhanajaya De Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Lasith Embuldeniya, Vishwa Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nssanka, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne.

With PTI inputs

