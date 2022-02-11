Highlights, India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI Match, Full Cricket Score: India win by 96 runs, complete 3-0 sweep – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, third ODI Today’s Match Updates: OUT! Joseph’s the final batter to fall, holing out to Kohli at deep midwicket whereas trying to pull the quick ball from Krishna into the stands. West Indies are bowled out for 169, and with that, India full a complete 96-run victory to brush the ODI collection 3-0!

After having gained an unassailable 2-0 lead within the ongoing three-match collection, Rohit Sharma-led Team India would look to win the ultimate ODI to register a collection sweep.

India and West Indies will lock horns within the third and remaining ODI on the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

Heading into the ultimate recreation, all eyes could be on Virat Kohli’s kind. So far within the collection, Virat has been below-par as he recorded scores of 8 and 18 and the anticipate century quantity 71 is rising day-to-day. The batter wants to remain true to his instincts as within the ongoing collection, the batter has seemed to be in a rush.

This has by no means been the case with Virat however most likely lack of an enormous rating is now attending to the previous skipper as effectively.

A superb speak with head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit would possibly simply be the necessity of the hour for Virat because the Men in Blue positively want their star batter at his greatest.

In the second ODI, India promoted Rishabh Pant as an opener, the transfer may not have labored, however it’s a optimistic signal because the group lastly confirmed an aggressive mindset.

KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav had been impressed with the bat however the general rating remained below-par as Men in Blue posted simply 237 on the board.

The bowling facet of issues took care of itself and Prasidh Krishna bowled a probing spell and broke the again of Windies chase.

The hosts would anticipate the identical to occur within the remaining ODI. West Indies’ batting has been lacklustre to this point on this collection, they usually haven’t been in a position to assist out their bowlers.

Kieron Pollard missed the second recreation as a consequence of a niggle and it’s not recognized whether or not he would return for the ultimate ODI on Friday.

Here’s how one can watch the third ODI between India and West Indies in India.

When will the third ODI between India and West Indies happen?

The third ODI between India and West Indies will happen on Friday, 11 February, 2022.

What is the venue for the third ODI between India and West Indies?

The match will happen on the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

When will the match begin?

The match will start at 1.30 pm IST. The toss will happen at 1.00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies match?

The match can be telecast on Star Sports Network. The reside streaming of the match can even be accessible on Disney + Hotstar. You may browse Firstpost.com for reside updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mayank Agarwal, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Shahrukh Khan.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Kemar Roach, Nkrumah Bonner, Brandon King, Fabien Allen, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shephard, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh Jr.

With inputs from ANI

