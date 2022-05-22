Highlights, IPL 2022 SRH vs PBKS, Full Cricket Score: Punjab end season on a high with five-wicket win – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live replace – Tata IPL 2022 SRH vs PBKS cricket rating, seventieth IPL Match Live Coverage: Livingstone almost ends the sport in Romario Shepherd’s first over of the night, plundering 23 from the over together with two maximums — the primary of which is the 1,000th of the season! Punjab Kings want simply two extra runs to win with 5 wickets and as many overs left.

Preview: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will battle it out with the Punjab Kings in maybe the one match that could be a lifeless rubber by all counts on this version of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This fixture will happen on Sunday, 22 May, at 7:30 PM on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, and Abhishek Sharma have been superior with the bat and now with out the providers of Kane Williamson, these batters might want to proceed with their momentum. Bhuvneshwar Kumar could lead on the facet and he has been excellent all season with this size and management.

Punjab, alternatively, will be grateful for the performances of Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, and Shikhar Dhawan. Also, Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada have mixed fairly effectively, particularly within the loss of life overs.

When will the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings match be performed?

The SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will happen on 22 May.

Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings match be held?

The SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 match shall be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings match begin?

The SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 match will start from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss shall be held at 7 pm on the identical day.

Where are you able to watch SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 match shall be broadcast stay on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The SRH vs PBKS conflict may even be streamed stay on Disney+ Hotstar.

You may comply with firstpost.com to take a look at the stay scores and commentary of the SRH vs PBKS IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Glenn Phillips, Shreyas Gopal, Abdul Samad, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Saurabh Dubey

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Benny Howell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Writtick Chatterjee, Nathan Ellis, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa, Baltej Singh

