Highlights, Ireland vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I in Belfast, Full cricket score: IRE win by 7 wickets – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toss replace: Afghanistan received the toss within the first T20I in opposition to hosts Ireland, and opted to bat in Belfast.

Preview: Hosts Ireland tackle Afghanistan in a five-match T20I sequence in Belfast, with the primary T20I at the moment underway.

The sequence signifies the resumption of each groups’ preparations forward of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia later this 12 months.

Afghanistan shall be led by skipper Mohammad Nabi and the standard suspects Rashid Khan, Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran will all be in motion.

Ireland shall be led by Andrew Balbirnie.