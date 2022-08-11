HIGHLIGHTS, Ireland vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I in Belfast, Full cricket score and updates: Ireland win by 5 wickets – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Ireland vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I: Ireland and Afghanistan will probably be up towards one another within the second T20I. Ireland lead the collection 1-0 after the batters put up a very good present within the first encounter. The Afghanistan aspect will now look to make a comeback whereas the hosts will search to stretch lead in Belfast.

SQUADS

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Hazratullah Zazai, Darwish Rasooli, Noor Ahmad

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Fionn Hand, Stephen Doheny, Craig Young

