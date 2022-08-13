Highlights, Ireland vs Afghanistan, 3rd T20I in Belfast, Full Cricket Score: Afghans win by 22 runs – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toss report: Afghanistan will hope to bounce again from consecutive defeats and preserve their collection hopes alive within the third T20I towards Ireland in Belfast on Friday.

The hosts received the toss, and skipper Andy Balbirnie invited the Afghans to bat, with the facet excessive on confidence and eyeing a series-clinching win after securing comfy victories within the first two matches of the collection.

Both groups made modifications to their lineups — Ireland handed debuts to Graham Hume and Fionn Hand, whereas the guests determined to convey Hazratullah Zazai into the XI rather than Hashmatullah Shahidi.

Earlier on Thursday, Afghanistan received the toss and struggled with the bat as Ireland bowlers Josh Little, Mark Adair, Curtis Campher and Gareth Delany took two wickets apiece.

The vacationers reached 122 for eight from their 20 overs. Shahidi top-scored with 36 from 42 balls.

Ireland misplaced opener Paul Stirling (4) within the third over with solely seven runs on the board, however captain Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker shared 65 for the second wicket, with Balbirnie making 46 from 36 balls and Tucker 27 from 28.

Mohammad Nabi took two for 15 for Afghanistan, however George Dockrell’s unbeaten 25 helped Ireland attain its goal with an over to spare.

Teams :

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Lorcan Tucker(wk), Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Fionn Hand, Mark Adair, Graham Hume, Joshua Little.

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

With inputs from AP

