Highlights, Ireland vs Afghanistan, 4th T20I: AFG win by 27 runs – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Check out the LIVE scorecard of the fourth T20I between Ireland and Afghanistan in Belfast.



Afghanistan will look to stage the sequence. Twitter/ACB

Preview: Afghanistan would look to script a comeback of kinds after they face Ireland within the fourth T20I of the five-match sequence in Belfast on Monday.

Ireland at present lead the sequence 2-1, having clinched the primary two video games, however Naveen-ul-haq and Rahmanullah Gurbaz helped the Afghans keep alive within the sequence with a 22-run win within the third T20I.

Ireland, in the meantime, can wrap up the sequence with a recreation to spare, ought to they win the fourth T20I on Monday.

This sequence is essential for each the groups, with the T20 World Cup in Australia slated for later this 12 months.

Updated Date: August 16, 2022 00:08:59 IST

