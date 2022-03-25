Highlights, New Zealand vs Netherlands, Only T20I at McLean Park, Napier: Rain washes out match – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toggle between the tabs above to change between fast scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: The Netherlands tour of New Zealand begins on Friday with the one-off T20I on the McLean Park in Napier. The T20I sequence shall be adopted by a three-match ODI sequence with matches being performed on 29 March, 2 and 4 April.

This is the primary time the Netherlands shall be taking part in a full-fledged bilateral sequence in opposition to the Kiwis. The house staff is lacking a number of white-ball regulars and Tom Latham will captain them once more.

The Netherlands are additionally pressured to utilise a depleted squad because of the retirements of Ryan ten Doeschate and Ben Cooper, and the county cricket commitments of different star gamers.

Earlier, the Netherlands took half in three warm-up video games (two one-dayers and one T20) to organize for the New Zealand tour. They misplaced each the 50-over matches whereas the T20 was deserted as a result of rain.

The begin of the one-off T20I was delayed as a result of rain.

Squads:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tom Latham(c), Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Dane Cleaver(w), Colin de Grandhomme, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Doug Bracewell, Will Young

Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w), Pieter Seelaar(c), Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Clayton Floyd, Brandon Glover, Philippe Boissevain, Aryan Dutt, Boris Gorlee, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad

